Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup leads with Max Verstappen identifying two future World Champions on the F1 2024 grid and details of the contract offer Williams have reportedly made to Carlos Sainz.

F1 news: Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz to Williams and more

Max Verstappen tips Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris to become World Champions

Max Verstappen has tipped Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris to join the list of F1 World Champions after the Red Bull man’s period of dominance comes to an end.

Verstappen has established himself as the dominant force of modern F1 – winning 50 of the last 75 races stretching back to the start of his maiden title-winning campaign in 2021 – but who will come next?

Sebastian Vettel raised eyebrows recent for backing Mercedes’ George Russell to become F1’s next World Champion after Verstappen.

Max, meanwhile, has backed Leclerc for superstardom – with an honourable mention for McLaren driver and Miami Grand Prix winner Norris.

Carlos Sainz to sign four-year Williams contract with crucial break clause

Respected F1 journalist Michael Schmidt has shed light on the negotiations between Carlos Sainz and Williams, claiming the team have offered the outgoing Ferrari star a four-year contract.

However, any deal is likely to contain a break clause affording Sainz to walk away at the end of the F1 2026 season if Williams do not progress as hoped.

Williams and Audi are believed to be Sainz’s remaining two options for F1 2025, with Schmidt claiming the 29-year-old is most likely to join Williams as things stand.

Ralf Schumacher, Timo Glock call out Guenther Steiner

Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock have responded to Guenther Steiner’s latest comments about Mick Schumacher be questioning his record as Haas team principal.

Steiner recently claimed that Alpine should not consider Schumacher for the F1 2025 seat, urging the team to sign the best driver available to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon.

His interjection has not gone down well with Schumacher’s uncle Ralf and former Toyota driver Glock, both of whom are leading F1 pundits in Germany.

Helmut Marko questions Lance Stroll’s motivation

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has questioned whether Lance Stroll “really wants to be” an F1 driver despite some “very good races” over the course of his career.

Despite claiming three podiums and a pole position since arriving on the grid as a teenager in 2017, Stroll’s desire has been frequently called into question.

After Canada’s only F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve claimed in Montreal that Stroll is only in F1 to please his father and Aston Martin team owner Lawrence, Marko has aired similar reservations over the 25-year-old.

Audi F1 target deemed ‘very optimistic’ after extended Red Bull, Ferrari waits

Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger has claimed Audi F1 are “very optimistic” to think they could be competing for victories within three years of arriving on the grid in F1 2026.

And he has pointed to the extended waits for Red Bull and Ferrari to challenge for the World Championship as evidence of the time it takes to build a winning team.

Sauber, who will become Audi in F1 2026, remain the only team yet to score a point after nine races of F1 2024.

