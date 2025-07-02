Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a sensational report on Max Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes for F1 2026 as Red Bull make a driver announcement for the British Grand Prix.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Rumour: Max Verstappen holds ‘concrete’ talks with Mercedes

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has held ‘concrete’ talks over a move from Mercedes for the F1 2026 season, a report in Italy has claimed.

Despite being under contract until the end of 2028, Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull as soon as next season in light of the team’s competitive decline.

George Russell, the driver Verstappen would most likely replace, revealed at last week’s Austrian Grand Prix that talks to take the reigning World Champion to Mercedes are “ongoing.”

Max Verstappen coy on Mercedes rumours

Max Verstappen has declined to shut down rumours linking him with a switch to Mercedes for next season.

Verstappen stands as one of the greatest drivers in history having stormed to four consecutive World Championships since 2021.

However, his hopes of retaining his title in F1 2025 are receding with the Dutchman trailing championship leader Oscar Piastri by 61 points following last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Arvid Lindblad to make first FP1 appearance at British Grand Prix

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad is to make his first practice appearance with Red Bull Racing at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, it has been announced.

The 17-year-old will drive Yuki Tsunoda’s car in FP1 at Silverstone, having been granted special dispensation by the FIA to obtain an F1 superlicence last month.

Lindblad is regarded by some as the most exciting talent to emerge from Red Bull’s famed junior academy since Max Verstappen.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur ‘looking forward’ to returning at Silverstone

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says he is “looking forward” to his return to the pit wall at the British Grand Prix.

It was announced on race day in Austria that Vasseur would not be present at the circuit due to personal reasons, with deputy team boss Jerome d’Ambrosio stepping in.

Vasseur was appointed Ferrari team principal in December 2022 following the departure of Mattia Binotto.

McLaren bring back chrome livery for British Grand Prix

McLaren has announced that it will once again adopt a twist on its iconic chrome livery at the British Grand Prix.

The reigning Constructors’ champions memorably competed with a metallic-silver livery between 2006 and 2014 with the colour scheme quickly becoming a fan favourite.

McLaren previously brought back the chrome look at Silverstone 2023 and Austin 2024.

