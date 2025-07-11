Are Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff hashing out contract plans? What’s next for Christian Horner — and Red Bull Racing?

We’ve got all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up for Friday, 11 July.

F1 news: Has Max Verstappen gone to meet with Toto Wolff?

Keen-eyed fans have potentially discovered something fascinating: Public data from flight and yacht trackers seem to show Max Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff meeting up in Sardinia.

Verstappen’s future has been the subject of much hypothesis, with rumours suggesting he could join Mercedes in the future.

F1 news: Christian Horner to be paid £50 million in Red Bull settlement

Christian Horner’s axing from Red Bull Racing could see the 51-year-old receive a healthy settlement.

With more than five years to run on his existing contract, it’s estimated Horner could pocket a pay-out worth more than £50 million.

F1 news: Uncovering Red Bull’s succession plan

A “new chapter” for Red Bull in Formula 1 begins at the Belgian Grand Prix, declares Helmut Marko.

With Christian Horner shown the door following the British Grand Prix after more than 20 years at the Red Bull Racing helm, Marko explained the natural succession which has taken place as Red Bull re-shuffle its personnel for a new beginning.

F1 news: Where does this all leave Kimi Antonelli?

Kimi Antonelli has delivered an update on his contract negotiations amid persistent suggestions Max Verstappen could be on his way to Mercedes.

Antonelli and team-mate George Russell are both out of contract at the end of the year as team boss Toto Wolff works to lock down his team’s longer-term future.

