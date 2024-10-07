It has been another busy day of F1 news as we begin a new week, though sadly we still remain in the clutches of this autumn break for now.

But there has been some movement on Monday, and we have that and plenty more in our breakdown of Monday’s action.

F1 news: McLaren add Brando Badoer to development ranks

In the breaking news of the day, McLaren activated a contract option to add Brando Badoer, son of former F1 driver Luca, to their development ranks for the future.

The 18-year-old will be heading into Formula 3 next season, and will be looking to continue his journey forward in motorsport as a McLaren junior.

“I am excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme,” Badoer said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to join a team with such a great racing heritage and a proven record for developing talent.

“Competing in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing will help continue my progression and I’d like to thank the whole team at McLaren for their support. I can’t wait to learn from the team’s guidance and get racing in the team’s iconic colours.”

Nigel Mansell: Lando Norris needs to ‘step up’ to vindicate McLaren team orders

1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell was full of praise for how McLaren have handled the season so far, stepping up in their fight against Red Bull.

With Lando Norris now the favoured driver in the run-in as it stands, Mansell added that the onus is now on his compatriot to make sure the team made the right decision.

“It’s going to be on a race-by-race basis,” he said to Top Offshore Sportsbook. “But I think it’s just incredibly professional that the team have come and shared their view on what’s going to happen for the rest of the year.

“But I think it’s up to Lando to step up because he’s got to be at least as quick, if not quicker than Oscar and get the job done. And like Lando said himself, he’d like to do it on his own merit. So yeah, I mean the pressure’s on both of them.”

Liam Lawson facing three possible outcomes for F1 2025 season

F1 commentator Alex Jacques, who has commentated on the likes of Liam Lawson in their days in Formula 3 and Formula 2, commented on Christian Horner’s recent podcast appearance explaining the departure of Daniel Ricciardo, whereby he effectively admitted Lawson has a chance to impress for a Red Bull drive next year.

But if not, Jacques explained he may remain with VCARB – or may not even be on the grid altogether.

He told the Formula For Success podcast: “[Lawson] is in this situation where he might get himself a contract at RB [VCARB], he might get himself a contract at Red Bull. At which point you’ve got to be Max Verstappen’s team-mate. I mean, it’s a bizarre thing.

“In seven races’ time, Melbourne next year, he could be not on the grid at all, in a VCARB or in a Red Bull. And that is bewildering stuff.”

Daniel Ricciardo leaves Liam Lawson ‘good luck’ message after Singapore farewell

In a piece of behind-the-scenes insight, FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson revealed that following the Singapore Grand Prix, with Daniel Ricciardo knowing he was set to lose his seat to Lawson, he still had the presence of mind to wish his successor luck while in the paddock.

He told the latest F1 Nation podcast: “After the race in Singapore, he knew it was his last race, yet he still went up to Liam Lawson after the race and said, ‘Good luck. You only get one crack at Formula 1, make the most of it.’

“[It] almost brings a tear to the eye when you hear things like that.”

‘Shining future’ predicted for Kimi Antonelli

Former Toro Rosso driver Vitantonio Liuzzi has offered a glowing assessment of Kimi Antonelli, and predicts bright things from his young compatriot when he joins Formula 1 next season.

He told the official Formula 1 website: “I think he’s an amazing talent.

“What happened [in Monza] can happen to anybody when they reach F1. There’s a lot of pressure, a lot of stress, but he deserves this seat, he deserves an F1 position. I think he’s going to have a shining future.

“I’m happy that Mr. Wolff gave him a chance and he’s in a really great environment. I’m really looking forward to 2025 and to see how he will perform.”

