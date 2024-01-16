Tuesday’s F1 news is a varied selection, with the very first 2024 livery of the new season unveiled in the process – albeit with limited warning.

McLaren dropped the livery for the MCL38, as they have named their new car, to become the first team to unveil their colours for the 2024 season – and it’s made the year feel that little bit more real as the first round approaches.

There’s plenty to catch up on if you’ve missed anything but, fear not, we have you covered right here.

McLaren go early in launching 2024 F1 livery

McLaren announced the arrival of the MCL38 on Tuesday afternoon with a return to their previous naming scheme on their cars, as well as a change in colour scheme.

Gone is the blue seen on the previous season’s cars, with papaya and black now dominating the car this year to give it a distinctly ‘tiger’-like colour scheme.

The ‘proper’ car launch will take place on 14 February after Tuesday’s livery launch, with work going on apace at the team’s Woking base to get the car prepared for the season.

Mercedes tell rivals ‘watch this space’ for pit stop improvements

Even while they were been top of the standings for so long, Mercedes’ pit crew often opted for consistency over outright speed while their drivers were in the pit lane.

After a P7 finish in the DHL Fastest Pit Stop standings last season, Toto Wolff said that the team will be going all out to try and improve in that area next season.

“I think the regulations, how they were laid out a few years ago, we interpreted them in a very conservative way,” Wolff detailed to the Telegraph.

“And we’ve seen other teams doing it differently. So watch this space. I think it’s going to be very different.”

Exclusive: Christian Horner sets Sergio Perez target as 2025 fight beckons

Christian Horner spoke to us about what Sergio Perez needs to do to keep his Red Bull seat next year, with the Mexican driver in prime position as it stands to remain at Red Bull – given he has the seat to himself at the moment.

He is likely to face pressure from Red Bull’s other drivers in Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in terms of competition for that drive as his contract with Red Bull enters its final year.

“It’s Checo’s [Perez] seat,” Horner said exclusively to PlanetF1.com.

“He’s in the car because we believe he’s the right driver now.

“It’s down to him over the next nine months to demonstrate that we feel that way for 2025.

“Of course, we’ve got great talent in the pool with Daniel, with Liam, with Yuki [Tsunoda]. So time will tell.”

Madrid Grand Prix edging closer for 2026?

A report from Spain has claimed that a “long-term agreement” for Madrid to join the Formula 1 calendar is set to be agreed, with an announcement to come potentially as early as next week over the Spanish capital joining the schedule from 2026.

Spanish newspaper AS has been covering developments surrounding Madrid in detail since the reports of the Spanish city wanting to join Formula 1 came to light, though this could eventually spell the end of Barcelona’s tenure as host of the Spanish Grand Prix as a result.

PlanetF1.com has reached out to Formula 1 over the reports.

Mercedes sign promising junior to their ranks for 2024

Mercedes has chosen its new junior driver to enter the F1 Academy in 2024, and they have signed French driver Doriane Pin for the role.

The 20-year-old is already a member of the Iron Dames project, aimed at promoting women in motorsport, but her achievements have seen her compete in LMP2 cars, competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat last year, win the Ferrari Challenge Europe title in 2022 and finish runner-up in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship last season.

On her drive for the year ahead, Pin said: “I am incredibly happy to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme and to represent the team in F1 Academy this year with Prema Racing. A new chapter begins, and I am proud to make this next step in such a prestigious team and with the Iron Dames project.

“I am grateful for their trust and honoured to race for their colours. Moving into single-seaters was a clear objective for my career, and to be in this environment is a great approach. I am working very hard to reach the top level of this sport and I cannot wait to go racing.”

