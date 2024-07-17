Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup features McLaren boss Zak Brown reopening his war of words with Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the F1 2024 season.

Let’s race through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: McLaren vs Red Bull, FIA complaint raised

McLaren reopen war of words with Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Zak Brown has accused Red Bull of being “scared” of Max Verstappen as McLaren’s war of words with the F1 champions continues ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren were critical of Red Bull and Verstappen after the dramatic clash between the reigning World Champion and Lando Norris in Austria, with Brown and team principal Andrea Stella questioning the team’s handling of the Dutchman.

Brown has reopened the debate ahead of the Hungarian GP, claiming Red Bull are “scared” of Verstappen after taking exception to a Christian Horner team radio message.

Red Bull reportedly alarm FIA to ‘additional hole’ on McLaren MCL38

Red Bull reportedly alerted the FIA to an ‘additional hole’ on the McLaren MCL38, which should be covered after free practice sessions.

A report in Germany has claimed that Red Bull filed a complaint to the FIA over a hole in the McLaren’s brake drum, which are believed to house sensor for data-collection purposes in practice before being covered with tape for competitive running on a grand prix weekend.

New-look VCARB lineup for 2025 with Yuki Tsunoda replacing Sergio Perez?

Red Bull’s junior team VCARB could field an all-new driver lineup of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

And that potential scenario would see Yuki Tsunoda promoted to Red Bull Racing as Sergio Perez’s replacement, with Red Bull reportedly keen to find a new home on the F1 2025 grid for Daniel Ricciardo.

The claims come amid mounting speculation that Sergio Perez could be dropped by Red Bull, potentially as soon as the upcoming summer break, if he is unable to arrest his poor run of form in Hungary and Belgium.

Helmut Marko confirms Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez contract clauses

Long-serving Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has confirmed that both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have contract clauses that would allow both drivers to leave the team, albeit for different reasons.

With Verstappen consistently linked with a move to Mercedes, Marko has conceded that the World Champion’s contract contains mechanisms that make it possible for him to “leave at any time if certain things happen.”

Meanwhile, PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull are able to drop Perez if he trails Verstappen by 100 points in the Drivers’ Championship.

He currently sits 137 behind his team-mate with two races to go before the summer break…

Ferrari’s Adrian Newey hopes fading amid huge salary demands

Ferrari’s hopes of signing outgoing Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey are reportedly fading, with the F1 design guru’s salary demands said to be a major stumbling block.

Newey has been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari since announcing in May that he will leave Red Bull in early 2025.

Yet with Ferrari unwilling to meet Newey’s salary demands – and concerns that the 65-year-old would hold too much power within the team – the Scuderia have seemingly fallen behind Aston Martin and McLaren in the race to secure his signature.

