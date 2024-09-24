Key Red Bull departure announced as McLaren make move – F1 news round-up

We’re still looking at our key takeaways from the Singapore Grand Prix, as well as the big breaking F1 news to emerge from Tuesday here on PlanetF1.com.

McLaren snapped up a key member of Red Bull’s backroom staff in a move that is set to take place in 2026, and with that and much more of the day’s F1 news, let’s dive right in.

F1 news: McLaren sign key Red Bull member as new sporting director

In the big news of the day, McLaren confirmed they have signed Red Bull’s long-time head of race strategy, Will Courtenay, as their new sporting director.

Team principal Andrea Stella said: “We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren. His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

“We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships.”

Nico Rosberg left ‘baffled’ in Lando Norris’ Singapore win

Lando Norris took a dominant victory in Singapore on Sunday, but “three major mistakes” left 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg “kind of baffled” at how those could occur when he had such an advantage.

He told the Sky F1 podcast: “I know Singapore is so hard [for] concentration. Physically, it’s so so tough, but I don’t know what it’s down to.

“But we know that from Lando, that he tends to make those little errors all the time, everywhere. We’ve seen that from him, and he needs to iron that out if he wants to fight for the championship this year.”

Daniel Ricciardo back to being reserve driver? An unlikely option

Daniel Ricciardo went back to being a third driver after having his McLaren contract bought out early in 2022, and when asked if he would be open to that possibility again if he were to leave VCARB, he was not quite as willing this time around.

Asked if he would consider a return to reserve duties, Ricciardo told reporters: “No.

“Obviously, last year it made a lot of sense to keep one foot in the door and obviously the big picture was to try and get back at Red Bull.

“I think if I was to do that again, there’s not really [much point]. I’m not going to restart my career.”

Toto Wolff dismissive of Christian Horner’s George Russell interest

When Christian Horner said George Russell would have to be under consideration for Red Bull in 2026, given he is one of the drivers believed to be out of contract at the end of next season, Toto Wolff gave an abrupt retort to the Red Bull team boss.

“Christian is always trying to stir the s**t up,” he said with a smile before being reminded he could be punished by the FIA for swearing.

“It’s part of the game, George is a Mercedes driver and has been forever and hopefully will be forever.”

Alex Wurz speaks out against Max Verstappen’s FIA punishment

Alex Wurz, chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, was not best pleased at seeing Max Verstappen’s punishment of effectively community service for swearing in an FIA press conference on Thursday, bringing up an interesting comparison.

“One of the questions that comes to mind most often is: How many lifetimes would Guenther Steiner have to do community service, and he was glorified with his F-word in Netflix , which is broadcast worldwide,” Wurz told ORF.

“So in that respect, you ask yourself, what is really the message, what is behind it? And that is simply too harsh a punishment.”

