Melbourne is set to play host to the Formula 1 Exhibition later this year as the award-winning exhibition makes its first visit to the Asia-Pacific region after touring cities in Europe and the Americas.

Set to open its doors on November 29th, the F1 Exhibition will be housed in the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The home of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will become the eighth city to have hosted the exhibition. Its stint in Amsterdam was extended due to overwhelming demand.

The exhibition will feature a raft of F1 machinery from across the decades alongside a host of Australian-centric content.

“Every time Formula 1 comes to Melbourne, we feel the passion for the sport throughout this amazing city, so it’s only fitting for it to be the destination for the first F1 Exhibition show in Asia-Pacific,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula One Management.

“The Exhibition celebrates the sport’s rich history and Australia’s outstanding contribution to Formula 1. I’m really excited for fans to go on an incredible immersive journey through our sport’s most memorable moments.”

Australia has a long association with F1, with Sir Jack Brabham winning three world titles in the 1950s and 1960s.

Outside of the world championship, stars of that period were regular visitors to both Australia and New Zealand as part of the Tasman Series, spurring on the next generation.

That saw the likes of Tim Schenken, Larry Perkins, Vern Schuppan, Warwick Brown, and Alan Jones head to Europe – the latter becoming he second Australian to win the world championship when he lifted the trophy for Williams in 1980.

South Australian Premier John Bannon then lured the world championship to the streets of Adelaide for 1985, where it remained before heading to Melbourne in 1996.

That year’s race around Albert Park, won by Damon Hill, was also a call back of sorts to Australia’s racing heritage, with the circuit having hosted motor racing during the 1950s – it hosted the Australian Grand Prix in 1953 and 1956, the latter event won by Stirling Moss aboard a Maserati 250F.

More recently, Australia has been represented by Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo, Oscar Piastri, and Jack Doohan on the world stage.

In addition to the history of the sport down under, the F1 Exhibition will boast a state-of-the-art simulator installation, interactive elements, and other exclusive content.

The exhibition comprises a series of rooms, each dedicated to a specific element of the sprot, including its most defining moments, a behind the scenes look at an F1 factory, the drivers and duels that have punctuated the sport (including helmets and race suits), the ground-breaking designs used by teams, and the safety of the sport – epitomised by the remains of Romain Grosjean’s Haas following his horrific 2020 Bahrain GP crash.

There will also be a cinematic experience in addition to the Australian contribution to the sport.

