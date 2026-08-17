Your Monday dose of F1 news has landed, and with the summer break coming to a close, we can finally say it’s race week once again ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

With that, we’ve delved into our own predictions for the remainder of the season, teams have revealed what their upgrade plans may be for the rest of the year, and much more. Let’s get into it.

F1 news: Antonelli and Ferrari backed in PlanetF1.com predictions

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

As we prepare to ramp back up to racing action, the PlanetF1.com team has gathered to offer its predictions for the remainder of the year.

There were shouts for Ferrari overhauling Mercedes, the form guide having potential to be all over the place, a slight concern over how the 2026 cars will be at Sepang, and much more.

Feel free to tell us how wrong we all are, of course…

Read more: Predictions for rest of 2026: Ferrari champions, Mercedes under threat, emergency rules rethink

Huge Mercedes gain rate revealed in 2026 regulations

Mercedes technical director, James Allison, revealed theassive development rate the team, and likely its rivals, are finding as a result of the 2026 regulations.

So much so, the gain rate, or how much lap time the team finds, is around half a second every two months – a six-to-sevenfold increase on last year.

Along with that, Mercedes has been “filling up our tank to give more” when it comes to future upgrades, so watch this space.

Read more: Mercedes ‘scary’ half-second development claim as team seeks to restore ‘status quo’

McLaren set to continue MCL40 development

McLaren catapulted itself into competitiveness around the Hungaroring last time out, and team principal Andrea Stella said that was just part of a wider package, due to come to further races.

Expect to see more development on the MCL40, then, as the team goes about searching for more race victories and putting itself in the hunt with Mercedes and Ferrari.

Read more: McLaren makes further upgrade hint after successful Hungary F1 package

Audi drivers respond to future speculation

Both Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg have moved to shut down speculation around their seats for next season.

While Carlos Sainz had been rumoured to be potentially interested in an Audi move, both drivers have spoken about their respective futures with the team.

Read more: Gabriel Bortoleto shuts down Carlos Sainz speculation over his Audi seat

A limited chance to own a piece of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull

To borrow a Monty Python film title, and now for something completely different.

Memorabilia company F1 Authentics has introduced an extremely limited run of its Mystery Box products, limited to just 1,000 worldwide, which will contain a piece of Max Verstappen’s 2021 title-winning Red Bull, the RB16B.

Read more: Unique Max Verstappen merchandise announced as title-winning car pieces for sale