We have some more of the latest F1 news in the best bitesize chunks if you have missed any of the key headlines to come from the day.

There is still plenty of fallout coming from the weekend at Spa, but there is also key movement at Alpine. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

F1 news: Mercedes give details on George Russell’s Spa DSQ

Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has explained more about how both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell started the Belgian Grand Prix at the same weight with their cars, with other factors like driver weight loss and tyre wear pushing Russell below the weight limit come the chequered flag.

His disqualification was a shock, given the fact he made a one-stop strategy work at Spa when it seemed unlikely, but more details have been given on the issue.

Read more: Mercedes reveal Hamilton and Russell car weight details as DSQ investigation begins

Report claims Liberty Media involvement in Sergio Perez saga

A report from Germany has claimed Formula 1 owners Liberty Media asked Red Bull to “reconsider” potentially replacing Sergio Perez at this juncture, given his huge support in Mexico and with the Mexico City Grand Prix still to come later this year.

F1-Insider wrote: ‘What was leaked behind the scenes: Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media asked Red Bull to reconsider Perez’s dismissal. Without the popular hero Perez, they feared an extreme drop in revenue at the Mexican GP on 27 October.’

PlanetF1.com has approached Liberty Media for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

Read more: Huge twist in Sergio Perez saga as Liberty Media involvement rumours arise

A new F1 team principal as Alpine appoint Oliver Oakes

Hitech GP founder Oliver Oakes has been brought into Formula 1 with Alpine to replace Bruno Famin after the summer break as team principal.

He’s also the second-youngest team boss in history, aged just 36, and Oakes is stepping up to Formula 1 after a successful stint in the junior categories.

Oakes said: “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness.

“The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”

Read more: Confirmed: Alpine announce rookie F1 team principal as Bruno Famin moves away

James Vowles ‘surprised’ Red Bull, Mercedes did not sign Carlos Sainz

Williams team principal James Vowles admitted his surprise at Mercedes and Red Bull passing up the opportunity to sign Carlos Sainz, believing him to be among the top four drivers on the grid, and among the top two when he’s on form.

“When you’re in Red Bull’s position where you’ve got a Constructors’ Championship at risk, it’s always a hard decision. But yes, I would have Carlos alongside Max,” Vowles told media including PlanetF1.com.

“If Mercedes have made that decision, they have far more information than I do.

“It’s more than likely that they’re very confident with the direction that they’ll be travelling in, whether that’ll be Max [Verstappen] or Kimi [Antonelli], I’m unsure, but my point is they’re not fools.

“They’ve made this decision sensibly and if Red Bull have decided to do this, again, there’s reasons behind it that I won’t be aware of because they are multiple World Champions, so they don’t make decisions lightly. But I was surprised, to answer your question.”

Read more: Bold Carlos Sainz claim made as Mercedes and Red Bull snub a ‘top four’ driver

Helmut Marko ‘lobbying’ for Sergio Perez replacement did not work

Speaking of Red Bull, Sky F1’s Craig Slater claimed the team’s ultimate call came from Christian Horner, despite Helmut Marko supposedly ‘lobbying’ for a potential replacement for the remainder of 2024.

Giving his take on the Perez announcement made by Horner, Sky F1’s Slater said: “A lot of speculation that Red Bull would replace Sergio Perez with either the young New Zealand driver Liam Lawson, or possibly Daniel Ricciardo who currently drives for the VCARB team.

“But there was an important meeting at Red Bull headquarters between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, who is the special advisor with the team to discuss Perez’s future.

“Marko had his say on this, and given how cutting Helmut Marko was about Perez’s performance in Belgium, it was felt he would be lobbying potentially for his replacement, but that has not happened.”

Read more: Christian Horner’s ‘ultimate’ Perez decision as Marko ‘lobbied’ for Red Bull sack