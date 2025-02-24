Formula 1 pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit is fast approaching, which means the teams that opted to conduct their own individual car launch are wrapping things up.

The latest of those teams is Mercedes, whose W16 has topped the F1 news headlines ahead of an incoming filming day.

F1 news: Mercedes’ W16 challenger is revealed

Mercedes have pulled the curtain back on their new challenger, the W16, the first car in a new era without Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel.

Having revealed the car’s livery during last week’s F1 75 event in London, again opting for a silver design that blends into black, Mercedes have released images of the all-new W16 ahead of a filming day at the Bahrain International Circuit on Tuesday.

F1 news: We wouldn’t deprive you of a deep tech dive into the W16

Mercedes have released images of the W16 ahead of its first scheduled run in Bahrain, as the team look to shake down the car before really putting it through its paces during pre-season testing.

Both drivers will run through a designated programme to check all of the systems on the car during the shakedown, whilst acclimatizing themselves to their new machine, which has several new defining features.

F1 news: Williams brace themselves for a “small amount of pain”

Despite concerns that last year’s slew of crashes would hurt Williams’ FW47, James Vowles says he doubts it will have a “systemic effect” but he does expect a “small amount of pain”.

Last season Williams topped F1’s ‘World Destructors’ Championship’ list with 17 “relatively major accidents”, as Vowles put it, that hit the team’s pocket hard with the repair bill estimated at just under €14 million.

F1 news: Liam Lawson takes his first steps as a Red Bull Racing driver

Liam Lawson has taken in his first test in a Red Bull as a Red Bull Racing driver, doing so earlier this month at Jerez as he gears up to partner Max Verstappen this season.

While the former Red Bull reserve and VCARB driver has driven Red Bull models in the past, this test at the Spanish circuit marked the first time he has driven in Red Bull colours after the announcement he would be promoted to the ‘senior’ team.

