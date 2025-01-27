The Fairmont Hairpin was the scene of a huge five-minute penalty in the World Rally Championship after Oliver Solberg slid around the world-famous corner at the Rallye Monte Carlo.

Solberg was not in contention for points in the rally, but his powerslide on the way back to parc fermé around the public road, which also forms the slowest corner on the Formula 1 calendar in May, earned him a five-minute penalty for “exhibition driving.”

WRC driver hit with a five-minute penalty in Monaco for “exhibition driving”

The Rallye Monte Carlo has taken place for well over a century and now sits as the curtain-raiser in the World Rally Championship season.

Solberg had finished sixth in the Rally2 class and 13th overall, but after his slide around the Fairmont Hairpin following the final podium ceremony, he was handed a hefty five-minute penalty, which was later explained as having been done for the watching crowds – with footage having subsequently been captured and shared on social media.

The FIA stewards wrote in their verdict: “The incident happened on the road section on the way from the final podium in the Principality of Monaco, in the corner ‘Fairmont’.

The video footage of Oliver Solberg drifting at the Fairmount/Lowes hairpin after the podium ceremony that earned him a five-minute penalty VIDEO CREDIT: iamjoaopereirapic.twitter.com/ajuWiWf0SG https://t.co/ujfogHLGyj — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) January 27, 2025

Looking ahead to key milestones in the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 2025 livery predictions: Red Bull grant Verstappen’s wish; McLaren, Hamilton go retro?

👉 F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

“The driver admitted that he was driving sideways in front of spectators. The driver apologised for his lapse, adding that in his opinion he did not create an unsafe situation.

“The Stewards examined the case in detail and concluded that a potential unsafe situation was created as a turn was approached in a “drifting” mode by the driver of car No. 20 and many people were standing up at that turn.

“Art. 12.18 of the Supplementary Regulations of 93e Rallye Automobile Monte-Carlo stipulates that exhibition driving is strictly forbidden everywhere due to lack of suitable places.

“The Stewards, therefore, decided that the driver of car No. 20 did not respect the relevant regulations and applied the above-mentioned time penalty.”

Formula 1 will head back to the streets of Monte Carlo on the weekend of 23-25 May, for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Read next: F1 2025 car launches: When is each new car launched ahead of the new season?