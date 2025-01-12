Former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries has come under criticism from Formula E rival Sam Bird, who claimed he “destroyed” his weekend.

Bird was left frustrated at De Vries in qualifying in Mexico City after having his final run interrupted through the final corner at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which landed De Vries a three-place grid penalty – before further issues in the race.

Nyck de Vries criticised with ‘stamp it out’ request from Formula E rival

The pair were on track together when De Vries made a move down the inside at the double-right hander of Turn 5 early on, with the Mexico City circuit’s layout modified for its use in Formula E compared to Formula 1, with Bird then handed a five-second penalty for causing a collision with De Vries’ Mahindra team-mate, Edoardo Mortara, after prompting a puncture.

McLaren driver Bird was irritated by the 2020-21 Formula E champion as a result of his driving in Mexico, telling Autosport: “I feel like, no offence, but Nyck’s destroyed the weekend whether he meant to or not.

“Our weekend has been very pushed back because of the way that he drives in the race, which is over-defending, it’s too much.

“I would call for the FIA to stamp it out because it’s a win-win for him. They don’t stamp it out and he just stays in front of everybody and that’s why he can continue to get away with it.”

De Vries went on to finish eighth in the E-Prix while Bird ended the race down in 18th, but in response, the 29-year-old believes Bird’s words came in the heat of the moment.

He replied: “It’s Formula E, everyone always has a lot of emotions after the race but we take our points.”

Following his Formula 1 departure in mid-2023, De Vries returned to the all-electric series and combines this with a factory drive in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota.

He took second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year, while driving alongside former Sauber driver Kamui Kobayashi and 2021 Le Mans winner José Maria Lopez.

