While uncertainty remains over how the F1 2025 grid will shape up, Formula 1 correspondents Alex Jacques and Lawrence Barretto have Oliver Bearman to Haas as a “sure deal”.

Slowly the grid for next season is falling into place, though a huge amount of business remains incomplete with the likes of Mercedes in need of determining their Lewis Hamilton replacement, while Carlos Sainz is yet to confirm his next move.

Oliver Bearman to Haas looking a ‘sure deal’

Alongside rumours linking him to Red Bull, Mercedes and Sauber – to become Audi – Sainz has been placed on the radar of Williams, Barretto adding Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas and the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly to the list of potential targets for not only Williams, but Haas too.

Haas could potentially have two seats to fill as Nico Hulkenberg is on his way to Sauber, while Kevin Magnussen is yet to secure a new deal.

Speaking on Channel 4, Barretto said: “You’ve got Williams, you’ve got Haas, they’re chasing Bottas, they’re chasing Ocon, they’re chasing Gasly.

“There’s still a few options to kind of sort through there.”

Jacques claimed that Bottas – rather than Sainz – is expected to agree a return to Williams, the team which he left to join Mercedes after the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg straight after winning the 2016 World title.

And Jacques also solved another piece of the F1 2025 driver market puzzle by saying that Bearman is expected to sign with Haas.

How is the F1 2025 grid shaping up?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 Esteban Ocon speaks of F1’s ‘dark side’ as Alpine threaten axe for Canada GP

The British teenager and Ferrari junior put his name on the map via a stellar debut F1 performance with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian GP, where he drove to P7 in the place of Sainz who was out of action with appendicitis.

Alongside his Formula 2 duties, Bearman is also set for six FP1 outings with Haas in F1 2024, having completed the first of those at Imola.

“We probably expect Bottas to end up at Williams, but Haas are then going to be able to have a huge choice of who remains without a deal,” said Jacques.

“Could be some surprises ending up at that team.

“But we do expect Oliver Bearman to jump up from Formula 2 to Formula 1.”

Barretto responded: “Yeah, that feels like one of the sure deals to happen for next year, doesn’t it?”

Haas currently sit P7 in the Constructors’ Championship, their points tally for the F1 2024 season so far also seven.

Read next: Max Verstappen reveals only Red Bull ‘request’ amid Mercedes move rumours