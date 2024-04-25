F1 has delayed a decision on a change to its points system until later this year, the FIA has confirmed after Thursday’s F1 Commission meeting.

It emerged during last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix that F1 is considering a change to its points structure for the 2025 season, expanding the points-paying positions to the top-12 finishers of a grand prix.

The issue was on the agenda at Thursday’s F1 Commission meeting, where Formula 1, governing body the FIA and all 10 teams were in attendance.

With the tweak requiring the support from at least five teams, it has been decided to defer a decision on the change until the next F1 Commission meeting in July, allowing more time to evaluate the potential repercussions of the move.

Despite the introduction of a bonus point for the driver who sets the fastest lap of the race and implementation of the sprint race format in 2021, F1’s points system has remained unchanged since 2010, when the reward for winning a grand prix boomed from 10 points to 25.

That year also saw the number of points-paying positions increased from the top-eight finishers to the top 10, creating the opportunity for more teams to score points.

A renewed push to change the points system has come amid the clear performance advantage the top-five teams on the grid – Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin – have over the opposition in the early weeks of the 2024 season.

As of last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, the fifth race of the new season, three teams – Williams, Alpine and Sauber – are yet to score a point.

It is hoped that the intended new points system will open more opportunities for less competitive teams to score and offer a more accurate reflection of a team’s performance over the course of a season, limiting the chance of freak results skewing the order in the Constructors’ Championship and potentially costing teams millions in prize money.

Other developments from the F1 Commission meeting include a proposal for the F1 2025 pre-season testing dates, which will be presented by Formula One Management for consideration by the F1 Commission, and the introduction of rear-facing cameras from the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

It is unclear whether the rear cameras will be for broadcasting purposes or will act as an alternative to the existing wing mirrors.

