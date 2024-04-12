Porsche are expecting Sebastian Vettel to make a decision on a potential racing return in the “coming days and weeks” amid rumours that he is open to an F1 comeback.

Vettel brought the curtain down on his glittering F1 career at the end of the 2022 season, but the former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver has flirted with the idea of a possible return to racing over recent weeks.

Porsche waiting on Sebastian Vettel comeback decision

The four-time F1 World Champion conducted a test behind the wheel of Porsche’s 963 hypercar last month and has been mentioned in some quarters as a potential option for Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton, who announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from next season.

Asked about a potential return to F1 last week, Vettel admitted elements of F1 still “excite” him, conceding that he misses the competition element of racing.

Amid speculation that he could pursue a comeback with Porsche in the World Endurance Championship, Urs Kuratle, the boss of the German manufacturer’s WEC operation, has teased that a firm decision from Vettel is imminent.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

Seven must-see F1 weekends to tick off your 2024 bucket list – and how to get there as cheaply as possible

He told Motorsport-Total.com: “We have read in the media that he is in talks with several people. But we only know that he has not yet decided what he will do.

“We also do not know if he will run again, where and when. That will be known in the coming days or weeks.

“So we also don’t know if he will race with us in the future.”

Kuratle hinted that Porsche will not wait too long for Vettel to make up his mind before firming up plans for the Le Mans 24 Hours, adding: “We always look at what is best for the team. We have many good drivers.”

Vettel appeared to make a good impression during his Porsche test, with regular driver Kevin Estre drawing attention to the 36-year-old’s famous attention to detail.

He said: “I only saw him a little before I got in the car. He was talking to the engineer, looking at all the telemetry and listening to the radios.

“He was very motivated and wanted to learn about everything that was going on. He did what he had to do,” he said.

“Of course, we listened carefully to his comments. In general terms, he agreed with what the regular drivers said, but it was interesting to discover the nuances of a driver of his calibre.”

Read next: Why Sebastian Vettel risks staining F1 legacy with half-hearted return prospect