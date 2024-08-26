Monday’s F1 news features Martin Brundle airing a Red Bull theory and Fernando Alonso launching an investigation of the McLaren F1 2024 car.

With a significant update in the driver market too, let’s dive into the day’s main headlines…

Williams open talks over Liam Lawson loan as Mick Schumacher lurks

PlanetF1.com understands that Williams have opened negotiations with Red Bull over the signing of Liam Lawson on a loan deal until the end of the F1 2024 season.

Williams are set to replace Logan Sargeant after a miserable weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, where the US star was ruled out of qualifying after crashing heavily in final practice.

Multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Williams, whose driver lineup is already confirmed for F1 2025, are in talks with Red Bull over a temporary deal for reserve driver Lawson.

NEW: PF1 understands that Williams are in negotiations with Red Bull to sign Liam Lawson on loan for the rest of the season. But a potential catch could open the door for Mick Schumacher to return instead. ✍️@ThomasMaherOnF1https://t.co/wHDb40V00U pic.twitter.com/ZGqsD7nZEV — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) August 26, 2024

However, the fluid driver situation at Red Bull – across both the senior team and junior outfit VCARB – is seen as a major sticking point to a deal.

That could open the door for Mick Schumacher to join Williams for the rest of the season, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff indicating a willingness to loan the German out on Sunday at Zandvoort.

A final decision could be made within the next 24 hours as Williams aim to get Sargeant’s replacement in place for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Read more: Red Bull sticking point emerges as Williams enter Liam Lawson loan negotiations

Martin Brundle shares Max Verstappen theory after Red Bull defeat

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle suspects Max Verstappen may have deliberately eased his pace during the Dutch Grand Prix in order to send a message to Red Bull.

Verstappen failed to win his home race at Zandvoort for the first time since the circuit returned to the F1 calendar in 2021, finishing 22.88 seconds behind McLaren’s Lando Norris in what was the biggest margin of victory to date in F1 2024.

Brundle believes Verstappen was not going “as fast as he could go” when the race was lost, dropping back deliberately in order to give “the hurry up” to Red Bull after winning just three of the last 10 races.

Read more: Martin Brundle shares Max Verstappen conspiracy theory over huge pace gap to McLaren

Fernando Alonso caught examining McLaren MCL38 by F1 onboard camera

Untelevised footage from Fernando Alonso’s car has uncovered the moment the two-time World Champion examined the floor of the McLaren MCL38 following the Dutch Grand Prix

McLaren cemented their position as the fastest team in F1 at Zandvoort, with Norris storming to a second career victory.

Alonso was spotted crouching at the rear of the McLaren as the cars lined up in parc ferme at the end of the race, falling to his knees at one stage to investigate the underfloor of the MCL38.

The floor is known to produce a significant proportion of the car’s overall downforce in the current ground-effect era.

Read more: Fernando Alonso investigates McLaren car as untelevised on-board footage emerges

Jos Verstappen calls for Red Bull to ‘look in the mirror’

Max Verstappen’s father Jos has urged Red Bull to “take a good look in the mirror” after the team were humbled by McLaren in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Despite being winless since the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23 – a run of five races – Verstappen continues to hold a healthy 70-point lead over Norris in the Drivers’ Championship.

Verstappen Sr has been left less than impressed by how Red Bull have faded so dramatically after a dominant start to their title defence in F1 2024.

Read more: Jos Verstappen fires stern message to Red Bull after huge Dutch GP defeat

Haas heading to Monza after Uralkali saga resolved

Haas are officially on their way to the Italian Grand Prix after a dispute with former sponsor Uralkali was resolved on Monday.

The American team had been delayed from exiting Zandvoort in the aftermath of the Dutch Grand Prix, with Haas forced to repay a portion of a reported $13million fee injected into the team prior to their arrangement ending abruptly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Uralkali issued a statement confirming the funds have been repaid in full, with Haas on their way to Monza.

Read more: Uralkali issue statement on owed Haas payments after assets placed under arrest