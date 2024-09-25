It has been another busy day in the world of F1 news and we have been right there to bring it to you here at PlanetF1.com.

So what has been making the headlines on this fine Wednesday after the Singapore Grand Prix? Wonder no more and let us fill you in on the details.

F1 news: Red Bull theory, Daniel Ricciardo and more

Toto Wolff: Daniel Ricciardo’s fastest lap not ‘dirty play’ from VCARB

Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap of the race in Singapore on Sunday, which brought a ‘thank you’ from Max Verstappen for the by-product of taking one point away from Lando Norris in the title race.

When asked about that moment, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff does not believe there was any malintent behind it from VCARB, telling reporters: “I think you’ve got to probably play all strategies that you have.

“I don’t think it was a dirty play. Not at all. It could come down to a point, it was within the regulations, the drivers weren’t unfair with each other, [Ricciardo] just scored an extra point [sic]. No big deal.”

Nico Rosberg’s ‘knife towards Toto’ theory from Christian Horner

When Christian Horner hinted that Red Bull would have to look at George Russell as a potential option for the F1 2026 season, Nico Rosberg took that as a hint to the Mercedes team principal to make a decision over his drivers.

“That was a bit of a knife thrown towards Toto there, I felt, because it obviously puts the pressure on Toto to make a decision,” Rosberg told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“I mean, George doesn’t have a contract [for 2026], and so Christian could be really naughty and just try and really, you know, snatch him away from there and try and lock him in through contact already now.

“I don’t know if George would even be interested, but it does add the pressure for Toto, a comment like that.”

Daniel Ricciardo ‘deserves better’ from potential mid-season send-off

Sticking with the 2016 World Champion, he brought his opinions with him to Marina Bay and as a result of the weekend, with the widespread belief now that Daniel Ricciardo may have driven his last race of the season, he explained that the ‘Honey Badger’ deserves more than the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“He deserves a really nice send-off if it was his last weekend,” he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“We don’t actually know what’s going on. We don’t even know if it’s going to happen, so that’s not a nice situation. He deserves better than that.”

Fernando Alonso: Ferrari ‘should have won’ in Singapore

Fernando Alonso pointed to Ferrari as having had potential as race winners in Singapore on Sunday, but their race started from the fifth row.

“I think we should be 15th and 16th,” Alonso said of Aston Martin’s performance after the race.

“We are eighth, two seconds behind the Ferrari, so I don’t know if I can do more? I can win the race, but not today.

“The Ferraris should have won this race, probably. They were the fastest car this weekend.”

James Vowles ‘open-minded’ to Franco Colapinto joining Audi F1

Williams team principal James Vowles admitted to Swiss publication Blick that the interest from Sauber/Audi is “rather low” in Franco Colapinto joining the team next year, but he remains open to the prospect.

He told reporters in Singapore: “What I’ve already said is he is a racing driver, and I think he’s already demonstrated in just a few races that he belongs on the grid.

“What we’ve already said is we’re very open-minded. We’re waiting, in that circumstance, for Audi or Sauber to come to us and say, ‘what do you want, what are you interested in?’ And from there, we can then discuss what it actually means as an implication. But the first stage is more an open discussion.”

