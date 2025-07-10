F1 news headlines have been swimming with the shocking news that Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner would be sacked in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix after spending almost 20 years as the head of the outfit.

We’ve got all the most critical Christian Horner news all in one place in today’s round-up.

F1 news: Key document suggests reason behind Christian Horner sack

The shock dismissal of Christian Horner from Red Bull could stem from a sudden change in the parent company’s ownership structure.

Documents filed in Austria show that the ownership structure of Red Bull GmbH recently changed, potentially having an effect on Christian Horner’s tenure with Red Bull Racing.

Read more: Key Red Bull document reveal hints at reason for Christian Horner axing

F1 news: What Christian Horner’s final team principal press conference reveals

Christian Horner made his final appearance as Red Bull F1 team boss after the British Grand Prix, in which he revealed some interesting details.

Red Bull GmbH’s decision to remove Horner from his role as the team boss and CEO of Red Bull Racing has sent shockwaves through Formula 1, and the details revealed in Horner’s final media session indicate clearly where his attentions lay.

Read more: The hidden details in Christian Horner’s final media session as Red Bull F1 boss

F1 news: Red Bull CEO appointment draws paddock-wide concern

The appointment of Laurent Mekies as Christian Horner’s replacement as CEO of Red Bull Racing has reignited concerns surrounding the relationship between the two Red Bull-owned teams.

Mekies has joined Red Bull Racing from Racing Bulls, where he was team principal, stepping in after Horner’s services were deemed no longer required with immediate effect.

Read more: Horner replacement reignites Red Bull concerns within F1 paddock

F1 news: Helmut Marko reacts to Christian Horner sack

Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko has reflected on his time working with Christian Horner, a partnership which stretches back more than two decades.

Horner was unceremoniously dumped by Red Bull Racing on Tuesday afternoon, breaking the news to the squad’s Milton Keynes workforce on Wednesday morning.

Read more: Helmut Marko delivers first words on Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit