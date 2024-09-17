Another busy is complete in the world of F1 news, with the dust settling on another race weekend and attention already turning towards the next.

As ever, we have plenty to bring you in our nightly F1 news round-up, so let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Red Bull’s double blow in after-effect of Perez-Sainz collision

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko admitted to Sky Germany that the team had effectively lost faith in retaining the Constructors’ Championship this season, after McLaren took the lead following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez had been on for a podium on Sunday after a strong drive, prior to his collision with Carlos Sainz just two laps from the end in Baku.

Following that, though, Marko revealed another side-effect.

“It’s a massive setback for us,” he said.

“We’ll certainly be able to get the car ready, but not in the form we planned. The test we had planned for Singapore is now no longer possible. It’s a massive setback.”

Toto Wolff responds to Lewis Hamilton’s grid penalty from Baku

Lewis Hamilton was having to drive his Mercedes W15 in a way that was not to his liking in Azerbaijan on Sunday, prompting the message to come over team radio of “you see how I’m having to drive this thing?”

But Toto Wolff understood that it would be a difficult day for the seven-time World Champion from the off, who had to start from the pit lane as a new power unit was fitted and suspension changes were made to his car.

When asked about Hamilton’s grid penalty, Wolff replied: “I think there are two difficult philosophies and we discussed it at length.

“One is that you just swallow the pill here because, starting from P7, we don’t know where that would have gone, and then doing it in Austin.

“But we feel that Austin is an opportunity so that was the decision. Right or wrong, I don’t know, but it was a close call.”

Sergio Perez’s father taken to hospital following medical emergency

Antonio Perez Garibay, the father of Sergio Perez, was taken to hospital in the immediate aftermath of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday following a medical emergency.

A statement from his press office to PlanetF1.com confirmed that he was “rushed to hospital yesterday morning after suffering a pre-infarction.

“The incident occurred following his son’s impact during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in a collision with driver Carlos Sainz.

“Perez Garibay was found unconscious in the bathroom of his Mexico City home, where paramedics attended to provide immediate medical attention. He was rushed to a hospital in the capital, where he is currently under medical observation and in stable condition.

“We thank you for your expressions of support and affection.”

All at PlanetF1.com send our best wishes his way at this time.

Timeline confirmed for VCARB F1 2025 decision

In driver news, Helmut Marko has confirmed that the decision over who will be driving for VCARB next season will be communicated between the Singapore and United States Grands Prix.

Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings to learn whether or not he will be on the grid next season, while Daniel Ricciardo is facing a wait to find out where he will be, if he is to remain on the grid at all in 2025.

We’ve unpacked all we currently know about the latest developments below.

McLaren’s team orders update as Oscar Piastri closes on Lando Norris

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella doubled down on the position that the team has “two number one drivers”, but given the team went into the Azerbaijan weekend looking to favour Lando Norris for the title and Oscar Piastri went on to win the race, he has given an update on that scenario.

“Lando was in the most favourable position before this race. I think he still is in the most favourable position. So more naturally, we would have supported Lando,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“But I think we have evidence today [Baku] that actually, interestingly, it was Lando supporting Oscar and enabling Oscar’s victory thanks to driving for the team and driving to support his team-mate. So I think that remains our approach.

“We always intended to review after every event, with each driver, with the drivers together, what was going to be the best approach for the next races. We will do it and set the plan for Singapore.”

