Summer break? What summer break? If you missed any F1 news to come from today, you missed a heck of a lot, let’s put it that way.

From another new team principal to one staying put, to FIA rule changes for the rest of the year, let’s dive right on into the day’s headlines.

F1 news: Jonathan Wheatley to leave Red Bull for Audi

Long-time Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is set to leave the team at the end of the year, having been there since 2006, in order to take on a team principal role with Audi.

“Today, Oracle Red Bull Racing announces the departure of Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, as he heads to a new challenge, taking up the role of Team Principal with the Audi F1 Project”, said a Red Bull statement.

It’s a significant moment for Red Bull, with the team set to lose a key member at the end of the year before he moves onto Audi.

Read more: Jonathan Wheatley to depart Red Bull after 18 years for Audi F1 team boss role

Audi offer more details on Jonathan Wheatley role and start date

A few hours after Red Bull said Wheatley would be leaving the team for Audi, the German marque confirmed he would be arriving with them next year after a period of gardening leave by July 2025 at the latest.

While he will be team principal, he will also be operating at the top of the team with fellow new signing Mattia Binotto, who has taken on a CTO and COO role with Audi.

Wheatley said: “I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last 18 years and will leave with many fond memories.

“However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge. Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.”

Read more: Audi reveal Jonathan Wheatley’s start date following Red Bull F1 exit revelation

New F1 rules brought into place by FIA

It’s that time of year once again, with multiple rule changes in Formula 1 having been ratified by the World Motor Sport Council.

Among them, mule cars have been approved for use for the 2026 season as the sport prepares for huge regulation changes – last seen back in 2021 – alongside a host of tweaks that may just catch people out during race weekends during the remainder of the year.

Read more: FIA introduce new forbidden rule as F1 regulations get summer break makeover

Carlos Sainz at Red Bull? Lando Norris thought it made sense

While Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams, former team-mate (and good friend) Lando Norris admitted he thought the former McLaren man deserved a Red Bull drive next season.

He admitted his bias in saying so, but given the Ferrari driver has moved across to Williams – and he hopes he and Alex Albon can bring the team back to the front, Norris admitted Sainz “deserves a lot” as one of the best out there, including a Red Bull seat.

Read more: Lando Norris reveals the team Carlos Sainz should have signed for over Williams

Andrea Stella staying put at McLaren for the long haul

Thought we were done with team principal news today? Think again.

No-one is on the move in this instance, though, as McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Woking-based team after a hugely successful stint so far.

Read more: McLaren tie down key figure in ‘multi-year’ contract extension after rapid F1 rise