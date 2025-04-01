We have another busy F1 news day to bring you, as build-up continues to the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka this weekend.

It’s a day where Red Bull have dominated the headlines but intrigue remains around their new driver line-up this weekend, so let’s dive right into the news.

F1 news: The White Bull is back!

Red Bull unveiled their one-off Japanese Grand Prix livery, harking back to their 2021 RB16B Honda-inspired car and doing the same as they celebrate the final year of their partnership, for the brand’s home race.

Christian Horner said: “Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history.

“This livery is a tribute to Honda’s success in the sport and the final year of what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership.

“I am looking forward to seeing it out on track.”

Sergio Perez speaks out on timing of ‘really late’ Red Bull exit

In a new interview, Sergio Perez revealed that he knew his time at Red Bull would be short at the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of last season.

Perez agreed an exit with Red Bull to make way for Liam Lawson, and the Mexican also took time to wish Yuki Tsunoda all the best for his stint in the seat, explaining just what it was he struggled with regarding the RB20.

New words from Liam Lawson upon Racing Bulls return

Tsunoda’s promotion brings about a swap back to Racing Bulls for Liam Lawson, who is looking forward to getting going again with his former team as he looks to rebuild after two tough races at the start of 2025.

He said: “This weekend is a big opportunity for me as I rejoin Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I’m very excited to work with this team again.

“As always, I’ll be giving it everything I have.“

Alpine make reserve switch for FP1 session

Away from Red Bull, Alpine confirmed that Ryo Hirakawa, one of their reserve pool for 2025, would be stepping into the car for his home event at Suzuka, in place of Jack Doohan.

Le Mans winner Hirakawa said: “I’m very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in Free Practice 1 this weekend.

“I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula 1 in Japan.

“Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait.”

Oscar Piastri ‘protected’ from team orders in Villeneuve claim

Jacques Villeneuve believes McLaren cannot offer Lando Norris the priority he was given towards the end of the 2024 season at McLaren, with Oscar Piastri’s deal with the team offering ‘protection’ from such status until such a time as they are absolutely necessary.

“They cannot give Lando priority over Oscar because of the contract. He has a contract that protects him,” Villeneuve told CardPlayer.

“As long as both drivers can win the Championship, there won’t be team orders unless there’s something significantly big for the Constructors’ title or if one of them is having an issue in a race like last year.”

