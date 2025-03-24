Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull calling an emergency meeting amid rumours that the team could replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda.

There’s only one story in town after a bruising Chinese Grand Prix weekend for the Red Bull rookie…

Liam Lawson’s future to be decide in crucial Red Bull meeting?

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has revealed the team are to hold a meeting at their Milton Keynes factory this week to discuss their poor start to the F1 2025 season.

The gathering could also prove crucial to the future of Liam Lawson, who is understood to be fighting for his seat after two consecutive Q1 exits.

Red Bull famously held a meeting in the aftermath of last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, where the team announced that Sergio Perez would remain Max Verstappen’s team-mate for the second half of 2024.

Perez eventually vacated his seat at the end of the season with Lawson taking his place.

Ralf Schumacher: Yuki Tsunoda will race for Red Bull at Japanese GP

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut at his home race in Japan next month with Liam Lawson “already out for the next race.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull are yet to make a firm decision on Lawson with all options under consideration.

Schumacher, though, is convinced that Lawson – whose self-confidence, he says, “is broken” – will make way for Tsunoda at Suzuka.

Franco Colapinto not on Red Bull’s radar

Franco Colapinto is not under consideration to replace Liam Lawson should Red Bull make a change, PlanetF1.com understands.

Red Bull were briefly linked with a move for Colapinto during the Argentine’s impressive cameo with Williams in 2024 before he was signed as Alpine’s reserve driver for the F1 2025 season.

Colapinto is highly unlikely to feature in any Red Bull continuity plan in the event of Lawson being replaced.

Liam Lawson’s Red Bull woes: What the data says

F1 data analysis has lifted the lid on the extent of Liam Lawson’s struggles at Red Bull across the opening two races of the season in Australia and China.

Lawson became the first Red Bull driver of the last decade to be eliminated in Q1 in both of his first appearances for the team, qualifying last for both the sprint and main race in Shanghai last weekend.

PlanetF1.com’s data analyst Pablo Hidalgo has looked at Lawson’s performances in detail.

FOM responds to Ferrari team radio complaints

Formula One Management [FOM] has issued a response after Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur accused the Chinese Grand Prix television coverage of selectively broadcasting team radio messages in an attempt to stir drama.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, an F1 spokesperson said: “There was absolutely no intention of presenting a misleading narrative regarding the Ferrari team radio.

“Due to other situations developing during the race the message from Lewis was not played but this was not intentional.”

