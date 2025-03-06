Does Red Bull have a secret? Is Mercedes about to make history?

We’ve got the answers to all this and more in our F1 news round-up for March 6, 2025.

F1 news: Does Red Bull have a trick up its sleeve?

From McLaren “covering up” to Red Bull’s “big magic trick”, Tom Coronel believes there is more to come when the MCL39 and the RB21 hit the track in Melbourne next weekend.

Wrapping up pre-season testing last week, McLaren left the Bahrain International Circuit smiling, while Red Bull admitted they had work to do.

F1 news: UK motorsport takes it to Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Motorsport UK chairman David Richards has taken aim at FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, threatening legal action unless he addresses what Richards called the “erosion of accountability and good governance within the FIA.”

Richards, the long-time head of Motorsport UK, was recently blocked from attending a World Motor Sport Council meeting after refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The Briton was one of two people banned, including FIA deputy director for sport Robert Reid.

F1 news: Mercedes introduces plans for sustainable carbon fiber

Mercedes has announced that it intends to introduce an innovation not seen before in Formula 1 on its W16 challenger in F1 2025.

And said first revolves around the use of sustainable carbon fibre composites, a key material in the world of Formula 1.

F1 news: A one-on-one about Aston Martin’s WCC championship chances

Aston Martin’s new boss Andy Cowell has shared his thoughts on where his team stands on their path towards a championship challenge.

Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin team has gone through a long process of infrastructure and personnel investment, with management changes also made over the winter as Andy Cowell took over from Mike Krack as the team principal.

