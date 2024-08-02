Friday’s fast-paced F1 news explains Red Bull’s decision to keep Sergio Perez amid doubts over would-be replacements Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson.

We have an exciting exclusive interview with Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché to bring you too…

F1 news: Red Bull exclusive, Sergio Perez and more

Pierre Waché exclusive on Red Bull life after Adrian Newey

Speaking to our own Thomas Maher, Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché explained what will happen to the team when Adrian Newey leaves, though he believes the team is in a good place to respond.

“It’s a challenge in the company and it’s a shame that he’s leaving,” Waché said.

“But, at one point, we move forward alongside… as an engineering team, what you see from outside is one aspect but, on our side, we already know [when] people leave the team, we have already organised ourselves with our team.

“We would prefer him with us, but that is not how it is. We don’t think in this way, we try to see what you can do for yourself and how you can improve. If we see some weaknesses, we try to improve and this is how we work – we concentrate on what we can do better.”

Sergio Perez update as F1 2024 seat secure beyond the summer break

Now we know Sergio Perez is keeping his Red Bull seat beyond the summer break, PlanetF1.com understands the Mexican is set to have changes within his environment to try and help him moving forward.

But before then, what changed within the team to go from what appeared to be a potential driver change to Red Bull keeping the faith?

Well, we may be able to shed a little more light on the matter.

Lando Norris admits ‘silly mistakes’ off the line in recent races

Lando Norris is going to use the summer break to “forget all about” the “silly mistakes” at race starts recently that he knows have cost him of late.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, the McLaren driver admitted: “I think I just need [the summer break] to reset.

“I’ve given away a lot of points over the last three, four races, just because of stupid stuff and mistakes, bad starts.

“I don’t know why. It’s just silly things, it’s not even difficult stuff. It’s just Turn 1, try to stay out of trouble, trying to make sure there’s a gap and not get hit and I put myself off the track, so just some stupid things.”

James Vowles on what Carlos Sainz saw in Williams

What we do know about Carlos Sainz and his future is that he was not short of offers, and James Vowles has now made it clear what he believes the team did to get the deal over the line – and that was tell a “warts and all” story of where they are and where they want to be.

Vowles explained to media including PlanetF1.com: “From the beginning, I gave him, warts and all, ‘here’s what’s going to happen, we are going to go backwards, here’s why, here’s what we’re investing in, here’s what’s coming, here’s why I’m excited by this project, and it’s your choice very much if you want to be a part of it.’

“But I know that we will have success in the future, and I know it’s going to cost us in the short term and I’m confident that that honesty and transparency has paid off.”

HaPiastri-versary, everybody

Get it? HaPiastri-versary? Never mind. I’ll see myself out.

Anyway, it’s two years to the day since Oscar Piastri sent the tweet that said he would not be driving for Alpine, after the team had confirmed him as one of their drivers for 2023.

To relive that day and the full story of what unfolded, click below.

