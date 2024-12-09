Our F1 news round-up is here, and there are plenty of goings-on to fill you in about if you have missed any of the key headlines from Abu Dhabi.

It won’t surprise you to know that Red Bull feature heavily today, so without further ado and plenty of additional reporting on the ground from Thomas Maher at Yas Marina, let’s dive on in.

F1 news: ‘Major meeting’ to decide Sergio Perez future at Red Bull on Monday

As we write, the future of Sergio Perez at Red Bull may now be known one way or the other.

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull may be looking to part with him at the end of the season, with Liam Lawson the current frontrunner to step up and Yuki Tsunoda also in contention, but Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confirmed everything would be put on the table on Monday.

Telling Motorsport.com that a “major meeting” will take place on Monday, Marko added: “All the facts will be discussed. At the end of that, a decision will be made.

“Both teams, the line-ups of both teams will be decided tomorrow [Monday].

“When it will be announced? I don’t think it will be Monday. Of course we will wait for the result [of the test] before we make an announcement of the decision.”

Liam Lawson exclusive interview

As luck would have it, our own Thomas Maher had the chance to chat to the current VCARB driver in Abu Dhabi over the weekend and was able to gain insight into how he has found his second bite of the cherry at Formula 1.

With that, though, he hinted at how it would be to partner Max Verstappen in the future, if that chance were to come his way.

“For me as a driver, to be able to go in against the guy who’s won four world championships and is well seasoned… he’s been in that car for a long time,” he said.

“That car is almost… not developed around him, but he’s been a massive part of developing that car and understands it very well.

“In terms of how to drive it, it’s all right there on paper. When you see all the data that he brings in, for me as a driver to be alongside that, to be able to learn from him and have all that access, I think that’s what’s exciting for me about the opportunity… if that opportunity was to come in the future.”

Christian Horner weighs in on Sergio Perez talks at Red Bull

While Marko admitted talks would take place with Perez on Monday, team principal Christian Horner urged a little bit of caution when discussing things with their current driver.

“There’s no immediate rush,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com.

“All the permutations are available to us internally. So I think the first thing is to sit down with Checo and have that conversation now that the season is completed.”

Yuki Tsunoda puts forward his Red Bull case ahead of RB20 test

Having won the head-to-head battles against both Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo this season, Yuki Tsunoda told media including PlanetF1.com how he has viewed his year, as he gets set to take the Red Bull RB20 for a spin around Yas Marina on Tuesday.

“As I always said throughout the season, I made a pretty good statement and it started first Bahrain,” he said.

“I made a consistency in terms of how I was able to extract the performance from the car every race compared to my teammates.

“So yeah, obviously some tests will be for sure, some maybe details I can give extra on top of what they’re thinking, but it’s up to them in the end what they decide. But it’s pretty clear what I’ve done this year.”

Fake podium ceremony takes place in Abu Dhabi

Just after the season finished, Charles Leclerc and George Russell appeared on the podium with Brad Pitt, AKA Sonny Hayes, as filming continued for the ‘F1’ movie.

Earlier in the weekend Pitt spoke with Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz about filming the movie.

“It’s been incredible that F1 and all the teams have put up with us and let us embed ourselves in the race week,” said the Hollywood actor.

“I remember a year and a half ago, I was a little bit hesitant, didn’t want to get in anyone’s way, now I’m just like, ‘we’re at work’.

“Joe Kosinski the director, his idea was put actors in the car, embed ourselves in the race weekend and make the most authentic racing film to date. And dare say I think we’ve done it.”

