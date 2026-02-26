Your Thursday smattering of F1 news has arrived, and it has been a particularly busy day when it comes to the business of the sport.

Formula 1 announced an extension of its partnership with entertainment giants Disney, but that was just one part of the equation as the off-track aspect of the sport came to the fore. Let’s dive in.

F1 prize money revealed as Liberty Media posts earnings

Formula 1’s commercial rights holders, Liberty Media, posted a record $3.87bn in revenue for the sport in 2025, which in turn raised the prize fund for the teams.

Despite being 2024 world champions, McLaren earned the fourth-highest share of the prize pot once bonuses were taken into account, with Ferrari topping the charts.

Our Editor, Mat Coch, reveals the full prize money list and explains in much more detail.

Red Bull extends title partnership

Red Bull announced it will be both renewing and extending its title sponsorship deal with technology firm Oracle.

It’s a deal which is already understood to be among the highest value in Formula 1 for a title sponsor, but after a successful period working together, the two will continue in place moving forward on a multi-year basis.

Laurent Mekies said: “Our partnership with Oracle has been hugely successful, and we are delighted that we will continue together into this new era for F1.”

Goodbye DRS, welcome Straight Mode zones

The track map of Albert Park has been updated via Formula 1’s official website, and the four DRS zones in place in Melbourne have been replaced by five Straight Mode zones, where drivers can utilise the active aerodynamics on their cars.

Bahrain’s zones have already been determined as the circuit hosted testing, but these new zones in Melbourne have now been revealed ahead of the season opener next weekend.

Overtake Mode will also be available to activate for drivers within one second of the car in front, and the detection point lies between Turns 13 and 14.

Best of the test: A closer look at Bahrain innovations

A closer look at the teams in testing will tell a fuller story about some of the technical innovations being brought ahead of the new season.

While there had been complaints among designers that the rules were too prescriptive, plenty of room has been left for teams to push the boundaries as far as they can.

Our Tech Editor, Matthew Somerfield, shows us what may have gone under the radar in Bahrain.

FIA responds to Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 critique

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis responded to criticism from Max Verstappen over the new cars, assuring that the governing body is open to small tweaks around energy deployment.

He added the FIA has been welcoming feedback from drivers and teams, which then may form potential changes to come during the season.

Verstappen has not been overly complimentary about the new driving experience so far, with the most striking comment likening the cars to “Formula E on steroids”.

