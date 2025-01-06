Here’s your daily dose of F1 news in one handy place, as we start a new week here on PlanetF1.com.

We hope you’re doing well at the start of January, and we won’t hold you up much more as we dive straight into the day’s headlines.

F1 news: Rosberg claims Lewis Hamilton talent ‘never before seen’ in F1

Nico Rosberg knows more than most about facing Lewis Hamilton in the same car, retiring after winning the 2016 World Championship in dramatic fashion.

Reflecting on what Hamilton added to Mercedes in his time there, Rosberg told Sky Sports F1: “He added the genius because he’s the greatest of all time, a natural talent like there’s never been before in F1.

“It was amazing to be a rival there for some years and share together the success of the Mercedes team, and then to watch them go on and continue that streak for so many years.

“It’s a very emotional day today for everybody there. Amazing story.”

Driver axe warning in ‘you can’t be emotional’ claim

Flavio Briatore has not ruled out a driving change at Alpine during this season if results are not up to scratch, with the team’s special advisor explaining the cut-throat nature of Formula 1.

Asked by Le Parisien if Gasly and Doohan is the driver line-up which Alpine will start F1 2025 with, Briatore replied: “The only thing we can be sure of is death!

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

Verstappen jokes of ‘full report’ of De Vries McLaren test

After his friend and compatriot Nyck de Vries tested for McLaren last year, Max Verstappen joked he’s not about to “steal information” from last year’s title rivals.

After quipping he’d get a “full report” of his test, Verstappen clarified to RacingNews365: “No, of course not.

“We always keep it very professional. That’s his job.

“I’m not there to try and steal information. I don’t want to put him in that position anyway.”

Martin Brundle wonders about Lewis Hamilton’s ‘absolute peak’

Lewis Hamilton turns 40 on Tuesday (wishing him a pre-emptive happy birthday as we write), but Martin Brundle wondered if his “absolute peak” has now passed.

Despite that, however, he believes in his current state, a competitive Ferrari will be enough or him to stand on the top step in 2025.

“Plenty of people [are saying], ‘Is Lewis over the hill?’ Is his peak ahead of him or behind him? His absolute peak, it might be behind him as he turns 40 in January,” Brundle explained on Sky Sports F1.

“But, 98 per cent of Lewis Hamilton in a race-winning Ferrari will win races and, maybe, he’ll get some new energy there as well.”

F1 announces return of official timekeepers

In sponsorship news, Formula 1 announced the return of TAG Heuer as the sport’s official timekeepers again from 2025, which is part of the LVMH luxury brand portfolio – which itself announced a 10-year deal with Formula 1 last season.

“I am delighted to welcome TAG Heuer as the Official Timekeeper of Formula 1 as they start the next stage of their long history in our sport,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“With their focus on innovation, accuracy, and excellence, they are a natural partner, and I am excited to see how our intertwining heritage can tell new stories for the future as we celebrate our 75th year.”

