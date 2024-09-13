The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is underway in Baku, and it’s already been a chaotic one for a few drivers on the Formula 1 grid who flirted with the wall during practice.

But those brushes with disaster are only one small part of our day — so let’s run through the latest Formula 1 headlines.

Lando Norris’ ‘long way off’ verdict after McLaren endure tough Azerbaijan GP start

Lando Norris has expressed concern that McLaren is “a long way off” the pace of its rivals in Azerbaijan following an underwhelming practice session.

While McLaren has become used to being at the very front in recent races, Friday in Azerbaijan saw Ferrari and Red Bull take a step forward.

Max Verstappen Baku confidence grows despite still chasing key Red Bull RB20 element

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez feel the RB20 is in a more competitive window this weekend in Azerbaijan.

After Max Verstappen finished as quickest man in first practice, it was Sergio Perez’s turn to lead Red Bull’s efforts as the Mexican driver finished second-fastest in the afternoon session.

Whether it be the circuit or the car changes, it looked a stronger day forRed Bullin Azerbaijan as Verstappen went quickest of all in the first session.

More data from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend:

FIA issue verdict following Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez Baku incident investigation

The FIA stewards in Azerbaijan have reached a decision after investigating Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez over alleged blocking during practice.

Both Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz were summoned to see the stewards in Baku after the pair had tripped up over each other during second practice.

Adrian Newey’s Red Bull F1 travel plans change following Aston Martin reveal

Adrian Newey won’t be traveling with Red Bull to any more races over the remainder of the F1 2024 season.

The 65-year-old remains an active employee of Red Bull Technology, working on the RB17 hypercar until he leaves for his new employer to begin work at Aston Martin on March 1st 2025.

