F1 news: Is Fred Vasseur ‘under scrutiny’ at Ferrari?

Team principal Fred Vasseur is reportedly ‘under scrutiny’ from Ferrari’s top management amidst a disappointing F1 2025 campaign.

The report from Corriere dello Sera comes as Ferrari take to the track for the 24 Hours of Le Mans chasing a third straight triumph in the premier class under the leadership of Antonello Coletta, ‘the man who could replace’ Vasseur.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Vasseur rumours

Lewis Hamilton says it’s “not nice” to read the speculation about Fred Vasseur’s job as Ferrari team boss being under scrutiny.

A raft of speculation in the Italian media on Thursday has suggested that Vasseur is facing great scrutiny in his role as team boss, with Ferrari’s WEC boss being presented as a possible option to succeed him in the role.

F1 news: Toto Wolff goes to bat for Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said it will “take time” for Lewis Hamilton to “settle in” at Ferrari as he struggles for form.

But, while Hamilton’s rookie replacement at Mercedes Kimi Antonelli is in that same process of getting to grips with the new task at hand, Wolff said it would be “not fair” on Hamilton and Antonelli to make a “comparison” beyond that.

F1 news: FIA overwhelmingly approves controversial proposals

The FIA has voted through changes to its statutes at a meeting of the General Assembly earlier this week.

Proposed statute changes have been voted through by the FIA, with a “resounding majority” in favour of the proposals.