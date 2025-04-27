Lewis Hamilton’s retirement rumours are addressed again with new concerns made about Red Bull.

We have all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up for Sunday 27 April, 2025.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton isn’t giving up

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he is “not going to give up” at Ferrari despite a troubled start to the F1 2025 season.

It comes after Ralf Schumacher, the former Formula 1 driver, suggested that the seven-time World Champion may opt to retire at the end of this year if his situation does not improve soon.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton issues fresh Ferrari plea after sudden retirement decision teased

F1 news: Is Red Bull about to become Williams 2.0?

Swapping Honda for Red Bull-Ford power in F1 2026, Red Bull could be running “where Williams is” with Juan Pablo Montoya saying that’s something Max Verstappen has to consider when he contemplates his F1 future.

Although Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull that runs through to 2028, the Dutchman’s future is once again dominating the news cycle as he’s been linked to Mercedes, Aston Martin and even Alpine.

Read more: Red Bull hit with ‘Williams’ warning in renewed Verstappen to Mercedes rumours

Celebrating Lella Lombardi, the only woman to score points in F1:

👉 On this day: The moment a woman broke into F1’s all-man’s club

👉 ‘Like riding a buffalo’ – The chaotic story behind Lella Lombardi’s NASCAR debut

F1 news: Could Saudi Arabia influence the Verstappen to Aston saga?

The saga surrounding Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future will get “very interesting” if Saudi Arabia “gets involved” with the Aston Martin F1 team.

That is the claim of Johnny Herbert, the former F1 driver, who believes Aston Martin will become “the next team to beat” in Formula 1 if they can reunite Verstappen and Adrian Newey.

Read more: Potential Aston Martin gamechanger to make Verstappen saga ‘very interesting’

F1 news: Sainz assures drivers Madrid will be great

Carlos Sainz has told his fellow F1 drivers “not to worry” about the Madrid circuit as he is confident the track layout will put on a “good show” for the drivers as well as the fans watching.

The Madring, as the circuit has been dubbed, will host the Madrid Formula 1 Grand Prix for 10 years from 2026.

Read more: Carlos Sainz issues ‘not to worry’ verdict ahead of huge F1 2026 shift