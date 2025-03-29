Liam Lawson has been branded as “very arrogant” while Helmut Marko challenges a Max Verstappen claim.

All this and more in our F1 news roundup for Saturday, March 29, 2025.

F1 news: Jacques Villeneuve drops blunt Lawson verdict

Liam Lawson “came into F1 saying how amazing he was” and found out what happens “when the results don’t come.”

That is the blunt verdict put forward by 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve after Red Bull made the decision to drop Lawson to Racing Bulls and call up Yuki Tsunoda after only two rounds of the F1 2025 campaign.

F1 news: Are there more Grand Prix disqualifications on the horizon?

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur predicts there could be more disqualifications in the F1 2025 season as teams look to take more risks with their cars.

He made sure to point out, however, the differences in being disqualified for taking risks and “because someone is cheating” – with the two representing different things.

F1 news: Helmut Marko denies Max Verstappen claim

Helmut Marko has insisted that the Racing Bulls (VCARB) car is “clearly” slower than the Red Bull RB21 despite Max Verstappen’s recent comments.

Verstappen will receive a third team-mate in less than a year at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, where Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull Racing debut.

F1 news: Ferrari give first shot to rising star

Ferrari has confirmed that Charles Leclerc will sit out the opening practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

That is because opportunity knocks for Ferrari Driver Academy star Dino Beganovic, who faces a very busy race weekend in Bahrain as he pulls double duty.

