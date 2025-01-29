An FIA firing, a Red Bull promotion, and a Ferrari crash for Lewis Hamilton.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton crashes his first Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has crashed out of his second test for Ferrari in Barcelona in a setback for his preparations for the F1 2025 season.

After his first outing as a Ferrari driver at Fiorano last week, the Scuderia’s F1 2025 preparations have moved to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a second private test this week.

F1 news: Johnny Herbert is no longer an FIA steward

The FIA has announced that Johnny Herbert will no longer serve as a steward, with his media punditry work declared “incompatible” with the role.

Herbert had served on the rotating FIA panel as the driver steward, and continued to offer views on Formula 1 through work as a pundit, but the governing body has now said he will no longer serve on the stewarding panel.

F1 news: Yuki Tsunoda gets a promotion of sorts

Yuki Tsunoda has reportedly been handed the role of Red Bull’s official reserve driver for the F1 2025 season, according to multiple reports.

Liam Lawson, who has stepped up to a Red Bull seat for this season, had been the team’s official reserve while on the sidelines at the beginning of last year, but multiple reports now state Tsunoda is set to be given the role for 2025.

F1 news: South Africa’s F1 bid keeps evolving

Kyalami or Cape Town? A historic track or a street circuit that runs through a city voted No.1 in the world? That’s the big question as South Africa fights for a place on the Formula 1 calendar.

Or is it?

