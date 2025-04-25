Lewis Hamilton just can’t shake the retirement rumours as Aston Martin unveils Adrian Newey’s big plans for F1 2026.

We have all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up for Friday 25 April, 2025.

F1 news: Is Lewis Hamilton looking at an early retirement?

Lewis Hamilton could retire from Formula 1 at the end of the F1 2025 season if his Ferrari situation does not improve soon.

That is the claim of Ralf Schumacher, the former F1 driver, who fears Hamilton may soon decide: “I’m not doing this to myself anymore.”

F1 news: Ferrari announce a one-of-a-kind livery in Miami

Ferrari have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will compete in a special one-off livery at the Miami Grand Prix next month.

And the team have offered fans the opportunity to have their messages printed on the cover for the livery reveal in Florida on April 30.

F1 news: Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin life, uncovered

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell lifted the lid on what Adrian Newey has been up to since arriving at the team in March.

And for Newey – the F1 design legend who has contributed to a total of 26 F1 World Championships – there is no longer time to “go to meetings” or “answer emails” as he is only concerned with designing a “fast” Aston Martin – and no one is challenging that approach.

F1 news: Take a lap around the new Madrid circuit

Get your first look at Formula 1’s latest track, the Madring, with a simulated lap of the final track layout.

The hybrid street circuit, which will be located just outside of Spain’s capital city, will make its debut on the calendar in 2026.

