Liam Lawson completes Red Bull’s 2025 F1 lineup – F1 news round-up

The end of the 2024 Formula 1 season doesn’t mean we’re at a loss for F1 news! With Sergio Perez stepping back from full-time competition at Red Bull ahead of 2025, Liam Lawson has earned a promotion.

Understandably, Lawson’s name has dominated headlines — but we’ll give you the low-down of everything you need to know.

F1 news: Liam Lawson’s first full-time F1 season will be with Red Bull

With Sergio Perez stepping back from Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson has been announced as the Mexican’s replacement.

Major opportunity therefore knocks for Lawson, who now knows that he will line-up on the F1 2025 grid in Melbourne at the wheel of the Red Bull RB21.

F1 news: Lawson is confident in his Red Bull performance

Liam Lawson feels he “understands” how the Red Bull F1 car drives, and believes the onus is on him to adapt to any intricacies as he succeeds Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen.

With just 11 races under his belt, Liam Lawson will become an expected Formula 1 frontrunner in F1 2025 as Red Bull have signed the Kiwi driver to replace Sergio Perez in their line-up – meaning Lawson will be racing alongside four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen for his first full season in the sport.

Reflecting on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull exit:

F1 news: Sergio Perez stood his ground in Red Bull departure

Sergio Perez reportedly did not make life easy for Red Bull once the team had come to the decision that it was time for the pair to part ways.

Perez’s departure was billed as his own choice but it is assumed it was a case of jump or be pushed with the Mexican having underperformed in 2024.

F1 news: Oh, and Valtteri Bottas is going back to Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas has returned to Mercedes for the F1 2025 season as a reserve driver, after it was announced he would be leaving Sauber.

Bottas initially left Mercedes for the Hinwil-based team after a successful five-season stint in 2021, and now heads back to the Silver Arrows as their third driver for 2025 after it was announced he and Zhou Guanyu would not be retained next season.

