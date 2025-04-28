Red Bull aren’t expecting much from the Miami Grand Prix, but Racing Bulls are ready to nurse Liam Lawson’s confidence back to health.

We’ve got all this and more in the F1 news round-up for Monday 28 April, 2025.

F1 news: Racing Bulls are working hard to get Liam Lawson back on form

After a difficult start to F1 2025 saw Red Bull opt for change by moving Liam Lawson back to Racing Bulls, Laurent Mekies believes the Kiwi is almost back at his best.

With the Red Bull RB21 proving a difficult beast to handle for Lawson as a rookie, Red Bull made the difficult call to swap Lawson back into the sister Racing Bulls team and give the trickier car to the more experienced Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 news: Red Bull aren’t looking forward to Miami

While the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix brought with it a better than expected result for the Red Bull Racing crew, things aren’t looking so good for Miami.

The RB21’s narrow operating window is even more troublesome in hot conditions, and Helmut Marko expects the race in Florida to be difficult.

F1 news: Honda have eyes on Max Verstappen’s future

Max Verstappen is into his final season racing with Honda power at Red Bull. But, is merely a goodbye for now?

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has made it clear that the Japanese brand wishes to join forces with Verstappen again down the line, as Honda prepares to start a new engine partnership with Aston Martin, a team linked with making a push for Verstappen’s services.

F1 news: Charles Leclerc identifies Ferrari weakness

Having raced to the podium in Saudi Arabia, Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari is being compromised by its qualifying performances.

Leclerc claimed his first podium of the year in Saudi Arabia, taking third place on the road behind race winner Oscar Piastri and second-place finisher Max Verstappen.

