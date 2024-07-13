We hope you’ve all taken a deep breath as we delve into the first non-Formula 1 race weekend in a while — but that doesn’t mean the news has stopped flowing!

Here are the latest headlines from the Formula 1 world that have had us on our toes as we build up to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Adrian Newey gives ‘really special’ verdict after driving title-winning Ferrari at Goodwood

Adrian Newey said it was “really special” after he got behind the wheel of his old friend Niki Lauda’s Ferrari 312T at Goodwood.

Lauda won his World Championship with the 312 and set one of the biggest margins between first and second place in F1 history and even five years after his death, it remains one of the iconic vehicles of the sport’s history.

“To to be driving Niki’s old car, his Championship-winning car, is so special it really is,” Newey said. “I knew Niki quite well and so to be in here sitting in the same seat and and just trying to think what he must have been experiencing and how he’s prepared himself before the start and everything is really special.”

Exclusive: The inside story of Williams’ incredible start to the F1 turbo hybrid era

Claire Williams ruled over Williams F1 for almost a decade, one of only two female leaders of an F1 team in the sport’s entire history.

Williams, the daughter of team founder and long-time team boss Sir Frank Williams, proved a hugely popular and erudite character during her time at the helm at Grove between 2013 and ’20. In a far-reaching interview with PlanetF1.com, Williams recounted her near-decade in charge of the family-owned F1 team.

Max Verstappen facing grid penalty as Red Bull process ‘strategic’ engine tactic

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted the team will “inevitably” take a grid penalty for Max Verstappen for a new power unit later this season, but it will be a matter of when they choose to do so.

Verstappen suffered damage to his engine in practice at the Canadian Grand Prix in June, prompting a fresh power unit to be used earlier than planned – making the prospect of going beyond his allocation more likely.

Christian Horner replaces Sebastian Vettel at Goodwood after Red Bull RB8 Silverstone run

Christian Horner got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB8 at Silverstone in preparation to stand-in for Sebastian Vettel at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson was in action in Red Bull’s current challenger, the RB20, on Thursday at Silverstone as part of a filming day, though it seems he was not alone in lapping a Red Bull challenger around Silverstone.

British F4 race in Zandvoort abandoned after massive start-line crash

A history-making British Formula 4 weekend in Zandvoort has been marred by a massive start-line crash that seems to have been caused by the starting lights turning off, then flickering back on.

Eight women, including five F1 Academy racers, had lined up on the grid for the event, only for the race to be postponed to Sunday when almost the entire field piled up during what should have been the race start.

