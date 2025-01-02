Red Bull Racing say goodbye to big-money sponsor – F1 news roundup

Big shake-ups are upon us, well before the 2025 Formula 1 season even truly begins — and we have the latest.

From a Red Bull sponsor departure to Lewis Hamilton getting comfy at Ferrari, this is the latest from the F1 news world.

F1 news: Red Bull Racing say goodbye to big-money sponsor

ByBit had been a prominent sponsor of the Red Bull F1 team over the past three seasons, but opted against a renewal for F1 2025.

The Dubai-based cryptocurrency platform signed a “multi-year” sponsorship deal with Red Bull ahead of the F1 2022 season, with the deal reaching a natural conclusion after the 2024 championship.

F1 news: McLaren engineer moves to Aston Martin

Former McLaren mechanic Marc Cox has confirmed he has left the team after a 17-year spell to join Aston Martin’s Evolution programme as their new chief mechanic. Cox, formerly number one mechanic for Lando Norris, left McLaren’s Formula 1 operation at the end of 2021 to become crew chief for their Extreme E team, but confirmed via social media he will be heading to Aston Martin as part of their evolution programme, running previous year’s cars at private tests and demo events.

F1 news: A new facility is coming for Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls’ transition across to working in its new Milton Keynes facility has begun, with its days operating out of Bicester coming to an end.

Having operated out of its Bicester facility for aerodynamic work for many years, the Racing Bulls squad has moved into brand-new offices at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes.

F1 news: Ferrari are already working to make Hamilton more comfortable

Ferrari have altered the cockpit position of their car for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed, as the team prepare to welcome new signing Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes.

It comes after Hamilton complained that the cockpit of his Mercedes was too close to the front wheels in his penultimate season with the team in 2023.

