Friday was historic in the context of F1 news on the track, but we’re going to fill you in on everything to take place away from it as well.

On a day where we saw the Leclercs become the first ever Formula 1 drivers ever to share the same car as well as the same family tree, there is an awful lot more to catch you up on – so let’s catch you up.

F1 news: Verstappen labels Russell ‘bully’ and a ‘loser’ after dramatic press conference

Max Verstappen disputed the claim by George Russell that he was set to crash into him deliberately at the first corner in Qatar last time out, labelling his rival a “bully” and a “loser”.

The pair have not exactly been best of friends this weekend, that’s for sure.

He told Dutch media in Abu Dhabi: “Yes, but George is a bully.

“That he brings all this stuff in. He’s just a loser. He lies and pastes all kinds of things together that are not true.

“I only gave my opinion on his behaviour with the stewards. He is clearly not into that.”

Read more: Verstappen disputes deliberate crash claim made by ‘bully’ and ‘loser’ Russell

Russell and Verstappen steered well clear at driver dinner

On the theme of the two not being the best of friends in Abu Dhabi, they both still attended the all-driver dinner at Yas Marina to commemorate the end of the season.

Lando Norris answered the question we were all wondering, though, writing on Instagram that “Yes, the two your thinking about were sat as far away from each other as possible.”

Oh, Lando.

Read more: Russell and Verstappen sat ‘far away from each other as possible’ at F1 driver dinner

Meanwhile, in much happier news…

Elsewhere in Verstappen world, he announced along with long-term partner Kelly Piquet on Friday that they are expecting a baby together.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple, of course, and it also brought about a resurfacing of comments he made about the end of his career, when he wants to be there for his future children.

“My sister has three kids, seeing more of them as they grow up, seeing them drive those remote cars or electric cars, it reminds me a lot of when I was a kid,” he said on the Podpah Podcast.

“That makes me realise I don’t want to drive forever. I want to see them grow up, maybe see my own kids grow up and spend time with them.”

Read more: Max Verstappen’s ‘see them grow up’ message ahead of ‘miracle’ baby news

Horner vs Wolff, here we go again

After Toto Wolff dubbed his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner a “yapping little terrier” for wading into the Verstappen vs Russell debate, and labelling the Mercedes driver “hysterical” – Horner has now responded.

He told media including PlanetF1.com in Abu Dhabi: “I think to be called a terrier – is that such a bad thing? They’re not afraid of having a go at the bigger dogs.

“You know, rather be a terrier than a wolf.”

Meow. Or bark, as the case may be.

Read more: Christian Horner strikes back with ‘rather a terrier than a wolf’

Latest F1 circuit secures its future on long-term basis

Away from the drama, the Chinese Grand Prix has secured its future on the calendar with a five-year contract extension until 2030.

They will not have a home driver to cheer on next year, with Zhou Guanyu currently looking at a third driver role somewhere on the grid, but securing a key market’s place on the calendar marks an important step – and come the end of the deal, China will have been on the calendar for over 25 years.

Sorry if that made anyone feel old.

Read more: Chinese Grand Prix future confirmed with latest F1 contract announcement