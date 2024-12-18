Sauber has announced that three junior drivers will be ‘graduating’ from their ranks at the end of the year and leaving the team.

F1 Academy driver Carrie Schreiner and Formula 2’s Zane Maloney will both be leaving the programme at the end of the year along with 2023 Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire.

F1 news: Sauber announces three driver departures ahead of Audi rebrand

French driver Pourchaire had been looking to partner Nico Hulkenberg at the team next season, but the 21-year-old did not manage to find his way onto the Formula 1 grid this time around.

He has made three FP1 appearances as a Sauber driver, and took in appearances in Super Formula and IndyCar in 2024 to keep up his racing credentials, alongside the reserve driver role with Sauber.

Sauber confirmed Pourchaire has a test and development role lined up for the 2025 season, with Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship.

Maloney finished fourth in the Formula 2 standings this season, starting the year with a sprint and feature race double victory in Bahrain and taking five further podiums.

He has already made his Formula E debut, with the next step in his career now in the offing.

As for Schreiner, with F1 Academy participation capped at two seasons per driver, she will no longer be able to continue in the series in 2025.

Sauber confirmed she will take on a brand ambassador role alongside her own racing career, which will also see her become a mentor to young drivers within their programme.

“It’s been a long season for the three drivers of the Sauber Academy, who are now set to graduate from the development programme,” Sauber said in a statement.

“While pursuing new endeavours and progressing in their racing careers, each of them will remain part of Sauber Motorsport’s legacy in the sport, having left a mark in their own unique way.”

Hulkenberg will be partnered by Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber next season, with both drivers contracted to see the team through its transition to Audi’s ownership from the 2026 season onwards after replacing Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

