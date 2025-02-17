Michael Schumacher’s family isn’t happy with a “lenient” ruling given to the family’s former bodyguard, while VCARB have had to scrap a risky run plan that could impact the F1 75 launch at the O2 Center.

F1 news: Schumachers appeal ‘lenient’ ruling against former bodyguard

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has confirmed an appeal has been lodged against the “lenient” punishment given to former family bodyguard Markus Fritsche.

The sentence handed down to former Schumacher family bodyguard Markus Fritsche last week has triggered an appeal from the Schumacher family, citing the leniency of the sentence imposed.

F1 news: VCARB scrap “risky” run plan at Imola

Racing Bulls have been forced to alter their pre-season run plans as it was deemed to be “too risky” to run the VCARB02 at Imola on Monday in case photographs of the car’s livery are leaked ahead of Tuesday’s group F1 75 launch in London.

This year Formula 1 is hosting a group launch to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary, the first-of-its-kind event taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz opens up on Ferrari snub

New Williams driver Carlos Sainz has admitted that Ferrari’s title hopes have “increased” after Lewis Hamilton replaced him for the F1 2025 season.

Sainz is gearing up for his first season as a Williams driver having agreed a multi-year contract with the Grove-based team from F1 2025.

F1 news: Get your first Ferrari teaser of 2025 after Haas leak

Haas’ VF-25 was leaked to the world on Sunday but don’t expect to garner any clues about Ferrari’s SF-25 from the photographs as they are “very different” designs this year.

Photographs of Haas’ VF25 did the rounds on social media on Sunday as the team put their new-for-2025 car through its paces in a shakedown at Silverstone.

