It’s Austrian Grand Prix race week, and here is the latest F1 news to bring you as we build up to another double-header.

Sebastian Vettel is in the day’s headlines, along with a surprising statistic about Formula 1’s huge jump in growth in the United States. Let’s dive in.

F1 news: Sebastian Vettel in Red Bull talks over new role

Sebastian Vettel won all four of his World Championships with Red Bull, and he revealed he is talking to the team about returning in a different capacity.

“There have been a few headlines now. I still get on very well with Helmut, and we are also in exchange on the topic,” sport.de quotes Vettel as having told ORF podcast, ‘Sport am Sonntag’.

He went on to say the talks were “not yet intense and in-depth, but it may be something that can play a role.

“In what form remains to be seen.”

What Liberty Media’s MotoGP takeover means for F1 fans

The European Commission confirmed that F1 rights holders, Liberty Media, would be able to purchase a controlling stake in MotoGP, the premier series on two wheels.

There may be ramifications down the road for Formula 1, which our Deputy Editor, Mat Coch, explains in detail.

Lewis Hamilton addresses online abuse in ‘more intense’ Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton spoke in praise of his younger colleagues for how they have managed to handle the “weight” of being a Formula 1 driver, especially in the age of social media.

“The times have changed,” said Hamilton. “I would say the racing space has probably got a lot busier with the fame of the sport, so it’s probably more intense. Maybe the media is more reactive.

“You’ve got social media presence and online abuse that we didn’t have when I got into the sport.

“It’s been pretty amazing to see how mature the young drivers that have come in – young men that have come in – have adapted and how they’ve carried that weight, because it’s no easy situation to be thrown into.”

F1 popularity surges among Gen Z in USA

A new study has revealed the incredible growth in popularity Formula 1 has had in the United States among Gen Z viewers.

According to Civic Science, a quarter of the population now follows the world championship ‘somewhat’ or ‘very closely’, based on the 1,949 respondents to a survey conducted earlier this month.

That includes 45 per cent of Gen Z (aged 18-29) and 31 per cent of Millennials.

“A deeper dive finds that the majority (77%) of F1 fans report having a more general interest that is not tied to specific drivers or teams,” Civic Science stated.

The ‘Orange Lion’ unveiled for Max Verstappen

And finally, Max Verstappen will be running with a special edition helmet at three races he can consider home (judging by the number of fans on site, and through his team and family connections), with his Austria, Belgium and Netherlands colour scheme unveiled.

Trading his usual red, white and blue for a dark blue with orange finish, the reigning World Champion is set for a change-up as he heads to three races in the European schedule.

