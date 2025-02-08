Your Saturday F1 news is here, and just think, 10 days from now, we will know what each of the cars in the 2025 season will look like.

In the meantime, here are the headlines from another day in the world of Formula 1 as we inch ever closer to the start of the new season.

F1 news: Sergio Perez linked with Le Mans drive

Sergio Perez is being reported in Spain to be linked with a potential drive at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, with a view of attempting to return to the Formula 1 grid with Cadillac in 2026.

A report from Marca claims Perez is looking at a potential drive in the GT category at the Circuit de la Sarthe to stay race sharp, with the Mexican looking at keeping his options open to try and take on one of the vacant Cadillac seats for the 2026 season.

Red Bull set for new reserve driver option

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad has now made himself eligible for an FIA Super Licence, after taking the Formula Regional Oceania title.

Red Bull sent Lindlad to New Zealand to race in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship over the winter, with a strong showing in the championship enough to get him across the line – a total of 18 points being up for grabs with victory in the series.

Lindblad will be eligible from August to claim his Super Licence, upon his 18th birthday, which will enable Red Bull to add him to their reserve driver pool – with the 17-year-old set to step up to Formula 2 this season.

Max Verstappen looks ‘for the future’ in Acura test

Max Verstappen tested an Acura ARX-06 in Las Vegas in November, and joked when being instructed how to get in and out of the car that “for the future” he’d need to get a bit quicker.

He’s long spoken about his ambitions to take part in endurance racing in the years to come, and has now had the chance to try hypercar machinery in the flesh.

FIA president makes ‘conflict of interest’ admission after Herbert exit

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem praised Johnny Herbert for his work as a steward, but admitted there was a “conflict of interest” given his media work.

Herbert stood down as a steward ahead of the 2025 season, with his punditry deemed “incompatible” with the work of a steward.

Ben Sulayem said: “Johnny was a very good commissioner, but then there was a conflict of interest and he knows that.

“You can’t be a journalist in a big company and express your point of view and then play the commissioner, who is a referee. You [might] say: ‘My best case scenario is that so-and-so wins.’

“He understood [the decision] and he thanked the FIA [for the opportunity] and we thanked him for what he did.”

McLaren confirm Bustamante exit from junior programme

Elsewhere, McLaren confirmed in a statement to PlanetF1.com that former F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante, who is stepping up to GB3 this season, is no longer with the team’s development programme.

McLaren said: “Bianca was McLaren’s F1 Academy driver and Driver Development programme member for 2024.

“Having completed her two years in the series, we wish her the best of luck for the future and thank her for her contribution to the team.”

