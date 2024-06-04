It has been another busy day in the world of F1 news, with another piece falling into place in the driver market and more coming out about Esteban Ocon’s upcoming Alpine departure.

There will be plenty to talk about when the drivers get to Canada, not least that the fastest uncontracted car for 2025 has now been snapped up. Let’s dive into the headlines.

F1 news: Sergio Perez stays on with Red Bull as more Esteban Ocon details emerge

Sergio Perez retains his Red Bull drive

First off, Red Bull announced that Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with the team, taking him until 2026 with the reigning World Champions.

Several drivers had been looking at that cockpit as potentially the most sought-after on the grid in this year’s driver market, but the Mexican driver has done enough to continue his stint with the team for two more years.

Coincidentally, his last contract renewal came after the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022, so we’ll see you with the same headline after Monaco 2026, shall we?

Read more: Red Bull driver rumours end with new TWO-year deal for Sergio Perez

Christian Horner explains reasons behind new Perez deal

Red Bull team principal praised Perez for his performances at Red Bull, and explained the need for “continuity and stability” at the team to continue their path forward.

“Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China,” he said.

“The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.

“Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”

Read more: Christian Horner explains Sergio Perez contract decision as door closes on Carlos Sainz

Details on Esteban Ocon and Monaco team orders emerge

While Esteban Ocon is currently without a drive for next season as it stands, following the announcement he and Alpine would part ways at the end of 2024, F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto explained the team orders to follow behind in Monaco was not heeded, and was drummed into both drivers ahead of the race.

On the team orders, he wrote for the official F1 website: “That message, I’m told, was repeated ahead of the race on Sunday. Therefore you can understand Famin’s irritation when Ocon ignored that instruction and ambitiously tried a move on Gasly on lap one into Portier, causing damage to both cars and forcing his own retirement.

“However, while that was a significant moment, sources say a wider discussion regarding Ocon’s future had been ongoing for several months and this latest incident was only part of the argument not to renew his contract.”

Read more: ‘Latest argument not to renew’ – Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly ‘repeatedly told’ of Monaco team orders

Kevin Magnussen race ban incoming?

We know Kevin Magnussen is two penalty points away from a race ban and won’t have any points dropping away from his Super Licence for some time, but Ralf Schumacher was not quite friendly in his assessment of the Haas driver so far this season.

While the former Williams and Toyota driver qualified it by emphasising how good a person Magnussen is outside the cockpit, within it this season, he has not shown it so far this year.

Read more: ‘Gone’ verdict delivered as Kevin Magnussen courts F1 race ban

Pierre Gasly asked about F1 future beyond 2024

With one Alpine seat now confirmed to be up for grabs at the end of the year, Pierre Gasly had been asked by media including PlanetF1.com in Monaco where things stand in his current situation.

“I don’t want to expand too much, because it’s too easy to be taking things out of context, but we all aware of the situation with the driver market,” Gasly said, before later adding: “Obviously, I like to fight for better positions, so I guess time will tell in the coming weeks and coming months on what we’re doing with the findings we’re having in the wind tunnel, and the decisions we’re going to take about these car concepts.”

Read more: Pierre Gasly quizzed on his F1 future at Alpine with team-mate seat now vacant