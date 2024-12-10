Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news features a rumoured $16million battle between Sergio Perez and Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda’s RB20 test debut in Abu Dhabi.

Let’s rush through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull debut and more

Sergio Perez holding out for $16million Red Bull payoff

Sergio Perez is holding out for around $16million in compensation to break his Red Bull contract.

That is the claim of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion, after Perez’s admission that he is in talks with Red Bull “to try to see what’s best moving forward.”

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Red Bull are poised to replace Perez with Liam Lawson for the F1 2025 season.

Yuki Tsunoda speaks after first official Red Bull test

Yuki Tsunoda says the Red Bull RB20 “suits my driving style” after completing his first test for the senior team in Abu Dhabi.

Tsunoda completed a total of 127 laps behind the wheel of Max Verstappen’s title-winning F1 2024 car on Tuesday, but is not believed to be a serious candidate to replace Sergio Perez for next season at this stage.

The Japanese driver was left beaming after his first official Red Bull test, revealing that it took him little time to adapt to a front-running F1 car.

Ferrari to supply engines, gearboxes to Cadillac F1 team from F1 2026 season

Ferrari has confirmed that it will supply engines and gearboxes to the General Motors-backed Cadillac F1 team from the F1 2026 season in a multi-year deal.

Formula 1 announced last month that it had struck an agreement for Cadillac to join the F1 grid in 2026, with GM previously committing to becoming a power unit manufacturer from 2028.

Ferrari are set to provide technical support for the team’s first couple of seasons in 2026/27, including a supply of engines and gearboxes.

Carlos Sainz reveals secret Williams mission during final Ferrari laps

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he really focused on the handling of his Ferrari SF-24 in the closing laps of last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the hope of taking valuable insight to new employers Williams.

After a filming day with his new team on Monday, Sainz completed 146 laps for Williams in the post-season test on Tuesday at Yas Marina.

The Spaniard has revealed how he told himself “to remember how this feels” in his final laps as a Ferrari driver so he can help put Williams on the right development path for F1 2025.

Martin Brundle ‘relieved when it’s all over’ for Sergio Perez

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has admitted he will be “slightly relieved when it’s over” for Sergio Perez, describing the Red Bull driver’s current situation as “purgatory.”

Brundle likened Perez’s predicament to that of Daniel Ricciardo, who was ruthlessly dropped by the Racing Bulls junior team after the Singapore Grand Prix having largely struggled since his mid-2023 comeback.

