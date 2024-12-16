Red Bull Racing is the focal point of our latest F1 news round-up, as rumors swirl about a Max Verstappen retirement and both Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson battle it out for the honor of Sergio Perez’s seat.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the latest from the F1 news world.

F1 news: Helmut Marko says the clock is ticking in Sergio Perez decision

Helmut Marko has stated an announcement regarding Red Bull’s driver line-ups will be made soon, as speculation regarding Sergio Perez continues.

Uncertainty regarding Red Bull’s driver line-ups for F1 2025 has swirled in recent weeks, with confirmation coming in Abu Dhabi that Sergio Perez and Red Bull are in discussions regarding the nature of the Mexican driver’s future with the squad.

Read more: Helmut Marko issues Sergio Perez decision timeline update after Red Bull meeting

F1 news: Yuki Tsunoda says his RB20 run impressed the team

Yuki Tsunoda understands that he “impressed” Red Bull in his Abu Dhabi outing as a key announcement looms on their F1 2025 line-ups.

A troubling F1 2024 campaign for Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen has sparked the expectation that Perez will not retain his seat for next season, with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson having emerged as the favourite to replace him. However, Tsunoda got the chance to stake his claim in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda makes intriguing Red Bull claim after debut RB20 run

F1 news: Helmut Marko has thoughts on both potential Red Bull candidates

Helmut Marko has shared his impressions of the two leading candidates to succeed Sergio Perez at Red Bull for F1 2025.

With Sergio Perez and Red Bull negotiating over the nature of the Mexican’s future with the Milton Keynes-based squad, team advisor Helmut Marko has shared his views on prospective replacements Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

Read more: Marko issues Lawson and Tsunoda verdicts as Sergio Perez decision looms

F1 news: Is Max Verstappen eyeing retirement?

Max Verstappen said it is the enjoyment rather than the winning that keeps him going in Formula 1 after he secured a fourth world title.

The Dutchman picked up his latest Drivers’ title in Rwanda last week but has often hinted his stay in Formula 1 may not be an overly long one.

Read more: Max Verstappen reveals what ‘keeps me going’ amid F1 retirement hints