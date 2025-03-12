Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Sky F1’s confirmed lineup of pundits for the F1 2025 season and a Lewis Hamilton breakthrough at Ferrari.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Sky F1 confirm F1 2025 pundits, Lewis Hamilton and more

Sky F1 confirm F1 2025 punditry lineup

Sky F1 has confirmed its punditry lineup for the F1 2025 season with Williams ambassador Jamie Chadwick joining the broadcaster’s roster.

Former W Series champion Chadwick arrives after David Coulthard took exception to Danica Patrick’s 2023 comments that the “feminine mind” acts as a barrier to female success in motor racing.

Coulthard described the former NASCAR and IndyCar star’s comments as “bull****.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘gets what he wants’ at Ferrari

Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has claimed that Lewis Hamilton “has got what he wanted” at Ferrari in terms of cockpit positioning for the F1 2025 season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com over the winter, Ferrari are believed to have moved the cockpit of their car further back for 2025.

It comes after Hamilton complained about sitting too close to the front wheels in his penultimate year at Mercedes in 2023, with the development of the new Ferrari SF-25 led by Hamilton’s former Mercedes colleague Loic Serra.

Stefano Domenicali to remain in place until 2029

Stefano Domenicali is set to remain as the president and chief executive of Formula 1 until 2029, it has been confirmed.

The former Ferrari team principal replaced Chase Carey in the role and has overseen F1’s recent growth.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, Formula 1 confirmed that Domenicali will remain in place for the next four years.

Jonathan Wheatley to start Audi F1 role on April 1

Former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will start work as Audi F1 team principal on April 1, it has been announced.

Wheatley landed his first team boss role last summer when he was appointed team principal of the incoming Audi F1 operation for F1 2026.

He will link up with his new team on the eve of next month’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Exclusive interview with Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, new Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has stressed the need for the Silverstone outfit to “work as a team” and “give each other open, honest feedback.”

After masterminding Mercedes’ success under the V6-hybrid engine rules from 2014, Cowell was installed as Aston Martin team boss in January just months after arriving as Group CEO.

Cowell will manage a number of high-profile figures in his new role including new managing technical partner Adrian Newey, the most decorated individual in F1 history.

