Sky Sports director of Formula 1 Billy McGinty has thanked Damon Hill for “13 incredible years” with the channel after he announced his departure.

1996 World Champion Hill confirmed on Friday he would be departing his punditry with Sky F1, having joined the channel when they took on the broadcasting rights of Formula 1 in the UK in 2012.

Hill announced his time with Sky Sports F1 would be coming to an end in a social media post, writing on X: “Its been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Hill has also taken in media appearances on the F1 Nation podcast in recent years, presented by Formula 1’s official media channels, alongside his rotational appearances on the Sky F1 panel, but he has yet to confirm what his next steps will be.

The broadcaster has now responded to the news, with their director of Formula 1 thanking the former World Champion for his role in their coverage through his time with Sky Sports F1.

“We thank Damon Hill for 13 incredible years with the Sky Sports F1 team, where he has been an integral part of our coverage, bringing unparalleled insight, expertise and passion to our broadcasts,” McGinty said in a statement.

“His unique perspective, shaped by his own legendary racing career, has entertained and excited fans worldwide.

“We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Tributes were paid to Hill and his punditry career to date by his colleagues after his social media post, with F1 TV presenter Will Buxton replying to the former Williams driver: “Your insight was always unique, deep and inspiring.

“A big loss for the great team at Sky, but forever grateful the world was able to benefit from the many lessons of your career and your life. And, personally, thankful that over the past 13 years my hero became my friend.”

Current Sky pundit and former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins added: “I will personally miss @HillF1 immensely! I’ve loved working with you over these past 2 seasons. Thank you for all the support. See you soon!”

