Five F1 news stories you may have missed because of Lewis Hamilton

It has seemed like Formula Lewis Hamilton of late but, believe it or not, there was news not involving the seven-time World Champion.

While Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is one of the biggest F1 stories in decades, it does not mean the other teams were sitting around watching too.

From a livery launch to a track extension, here is what you may have missed in the F1 world.

Andretti hits back at F1 rejection

Before Hamilton, Andretti was the big story and having initially noted the findings of F1’s rejection, the American racing family raised two points in particular they took issue with.

Andretti say that they specifically asked for a 2026 entry and that any mention of a 2025 start date was simply because F1 took so long.

Another point was the supposed offer of an in-person meeting but Andretti say they never received it as the email sent went into their junk folder.

Haas launch 2024 livery

When Haas put February 2 in the diary for the day they unveiled their 2024 livery, chances are they would not have expected quite as busy a week.

Andretti and Hamilton took up the headlines but Haas did get launch season underway with their livery for 2024 and it looks a lot like, well, a Haas.

White, black and red feature heavily as does title sponsor MoneyGram but the US flag is also pride of place on the front wing, hinting that they may be leaning towards their American roots more in the coming year.

Alpine set sail

Alpine have become the latest team set their eyes on the sea after announcing that they will join forces with the Orient Express Racing Team to compete in the 37th America’s Cup.

The French outfit are not the first to do so either with James Allison lending his mind to Mercedes co-owner INEOS’ team and Ferrari announcing last month that they took would be taking part in sailing competitions in the near future.

Nyck de Vries loses costly court case

Over in the Netherlands, Nyck de Vries found hismelf having to hand over a large chunk of his Red Bull salary due to losing a court case.

The issue centred around some money given to De Vries by Jeroen Schothorst, through his company Investrand, which allegedly helped pay for his F2 seat and was €250,000.

The condition of the loan was that if De Vries ever made it to F1, he would be liable to paying it back with 3% interest however should the Dutchman not race in F1 before the end of 2022 then the debt would be wiped off.

Enter Monza 2022. While a monumental moment for his career, De Vries’ super sub appearance for Williams meant he had raced in F1 and was therefore liable to pay Investrand the money as confirmed by the Dutch court.

In the end, De Vries was ordered to pay back the €250,000 figure, with the agreed interest rate, as well as having to pay 50% of all the income he was paid as an F1 driver for AlphaTauri – this includes the income from personal sponsorship.

Suzuka set to stay

As the dust settled on the Hamilton bombshell, there was some good news for F1 fans.

Given F1’s preference to add more and more street tracks, it was welcome news to see Suzuka given a five-year deal extension meaning the fan favourite track will be on the calendar until at least 2029.

