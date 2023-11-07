Timo Glock spoke to us in an exclusive interview, as part of today’s selection of F1 news – join us for Tuesday’s selection of the best headlines.

The former Toyota driver weighed in on the 2008 title court case, having been the driver Lewis Hamilton overtook at the last moment to see the title fall away from Felipe Massa’s grasp, among a series of subjects.

There’s plenty more to catch up on from the day, so let’s dive into the F1 news from Tuesday.

Timo Glock exclusive: How Felipe Massa outcome could trigger 2021 challenge

Timo Glock spoke to us to discuss several subjects, with Felipe Massa having taken legal action against the sport for how the 2008 ‘Crashgate’ scandal could have had a direct influence on the outcome of the title that year.

He believes that if the Brazilian is successful in his quest to be named the rightful World Champion that year, the precedent could allow Lewis Hamilton to challenge the outcome of the 2021 season, after the controversy of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Well, it’s a good question,” Glock told PlanetF1.com, with thanks to NeueOnlineCasinos.io, when asked for his thoughts on Massa’s legal action.

“I mean, I’m not 100% sure if it’s the right way to do it, let’s say.

“I was surprised when I saw it because, you know, after such a long time to go in front of court… I don’t know if it will work out for him. I mean, he knows what he’s doing. He knows the facts, I don’t know the facts, actually, what are the details of it.

“So we will see. In the end, if he makes the step and even wins it, we could see another court facing maybe Lewis Hamilton against Max Verstappen.”

Mercedes admit feeling ‘knocked for six’ by poor Brazil performance

Mercedes technical director James Allison admitted feeling ‘knocked for six’ by the team’s lack of performance at Interlagos, with Lewis Hamilton having fallen down the field and George Russell having retired after slipping out of the points on Sunday.

Toto Wolff was far from pleased either, but there was a degree of surprise from the team’s perspective that things fell away from them in the way they did over the weekend.

Allison explained on the F1 Nation podcast: “I just wrote an email back to the factory saying I feel knocked for six by it because we came here, it would have been too much to imagine a repeat of last year because the stars would have to align for that, but I thought we’d be troubling the podium.

“Now you could say well, ‘you’ve been undone by your own hubris’ but never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that we would have the torrid weekend we just had.”

Ralf Schumacher points out qualifying weakness of Max Verstappen’s ‘number one pursuer’

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Lando Norris has put himself at the front of the queue to chase Max Verstappen, but qualifying remains a weakness of his.

“Lando Norris has become the number one pursuer [of Max Verstappen],” Schumacher wrote in his Sky Germany column. “But he still makes too many mistakes, especially in qualifying.

“Norris reminds me a bit of Charles Leclerc. However, Norris is doing a great job in the race. Norris’ problem is that he wants too much in qualifying. Then he overshoots and makes too many mistakes.”

GP Lambiase reveals ‘biggest fear’ with Max Verstappen

Sitting down for a lengthy podcast interview alongside Max Verstappen, race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase joked that, with the two having back and forth messages that have got a bit heated this season, just imagine how things will be when the racing is close again.

Speaking on Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast, the three-time title-winning driver/engineer duo spoke about their ‘old married couple’ status, but Lambiase is slightly concerned for when things get competitive again.

“My biggest fear is the moment that we do have increased competition and we’re not winning every race because you see how he’s treating me at the moment, and he’s winning every race!” He said, which led to an “oh dear” in response from the Dutchman.

Haas bringing ‘clear evidence’ to Austin hearing

At their right of review hearing on Wednesday into track limits breaches that they believe went unpunished at the US Grand Prix, Haas believe they’re bringing ‘clear evidence’ of wrongdoing by others that the FIA should take into consideration.

Any retrospective punishment and penalties could help their drivers’ causes in the results of that race, with any extra points crucial in the Constructors’ Championship – and Haas looking to close down those in front before the season ends.

Team principal Guenther Steiner believes they are bringing new evidence to the table, and with the hearing scheduled for 2pm GMT on Wednesday, and several other teams summoned by the stewards, watch this space on how it turns out.

